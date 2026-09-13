Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: courteney cox, scream 8

Scream 8 Directed By Courteney Cox? She Says She's Game

Who should direct Scream 8? Why not Courteney Cox? She says she thinks she should be the one to do it.

Article Summary Courteney Cox says she should direct Scream 8, arguing few people know the franchise better than she does.

Her pitch came in a new interview, where Courteney Cox called the idea fun, smart publicity, and worth pursuing.

With Scream 7 seen as a disappointment by many fans and critics, Courteney Cox directing could refresh the series.

Courteney Cox has directing experience already, making her a credible and intriguing choice for the next Scream movie.

Scream 8 feels inevitable at this point, though this year's Scream 7 was a letdown, both as a film and with fans. Kevin Williamson returned to direct this last one, and now another franchise veteran is throwing their hat in the ring to direct what would be the eighth installment, though it is not the one you would expect. Star Courteney Cox told Deadline that she should do it. "I think I should, honestly. Nobody knows more about that movie than I do — I mean, and the creator, and Wes Craven, and the writers, and everybody who's been in it — but I think it'd be great and fun and a good publicity thing. Get on it."

Scream 8 Should Let Courteney Cox Do It

Scream 7 starred Neve Campbell, Cox, Anna Camp, Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, McKenna Grace, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Joel McHale, Mark Consuelos, and Sam Rechner, Scott Foley, Matthew Lillard, and David Arquette. Williamson co-wrote the script with Gary Busick. "When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all." It was released in theaters on February 27 and grossed $213 million. While that is well above its budget, it failed to meet expectations with fans and critics alike.

Why not let Courteney Cox do it? She has experience behind the camera, and she is right- she has probably forgotten more about the Scream franchise than we know. She sure couldn't do any worse; that is for sure. Maybe she will give Gale the death she deserves on screen, or maybe she doesn't need to be in it at all and could just direct. That would be interesting. Anything to breathe new life into this franchise if it is going to continue?

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