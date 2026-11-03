Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: neve campbell, scream, scream 8

Scream 8: Neve Campbell Says That She Will Be Back

Neve Campbell listed her upcoming projects and confirmed that she will indeed be back for Scream 8, reprising the role of Sydney.

Article Summary Neve Campbell confirmed she will return as Sidney Prescott in Scream 8, calling the sequel part of her upcoming slate.

Campbell revealed the Scream 8 update during an Associated Press interview while promoting Netflix series Black Doves.

Scream 7 brought Campbell back after her Scream 6 pay dispute, but the sequel divided fans despite strong box office.

With Scream 8 now looming, the franchise faces pressure to find fresh blood after criticism that the series feels tired.

Scream 8 feels inevitable at this point, though this year's Scream 7 was a letdown, both as a film and with fans. Kevin Williamson returned to direct this last one, and Neve Campbell came back as Sydney after skipping Scream 6 over a pay dispute. Spoiler: she survived yet again, and now in a new interview with The Associated Press for Netflix's Black Doves, Campbell has confirmed that she will once again be back for Scream 8, when asked what she has coming up.

"I've got two shows that I'm developing, one I've sold, and Scream 8," she said, smiling. "So, you know, that's in the pipeline as well. You know, I can never tell you anything about Scream 8. I'll be in it."

Scream 8 Needs Fresh Blood

Scream 7 starred Campbell, Courtney Cox, Anna Camp, Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, McKenna Grace, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Joel McHale, Mark Consuelos, Sam Rechner, Scott Foley, Matthew Lillard, and David Arquette. Williamson co-wrote the script with Gary Busick. "When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. Determined to protect her family, Sidney must face the horrors of her past to put an end to the bloodshed once and for all. It was released in theaters on February 27 and grossed $213 million. While that is well above its budget, it failed to meet expectations with fans and critics alike.

Cox has even said she would like to direct the next one. Even though this last film became the franchise's highest-grossing, half of that came from its opening weekend, and after people started seeing it, it dropped like a rock. This is one tired franchise, and it is hard to imagine that it can last much longer with the current people starring in it, and that includes Campbell. It is such a shame that the storyline dropped from Scream 5 and Scream 6 will never be touched upon again. That was way more interesting than seeing Gale and Sydney still running from Ghostface.

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