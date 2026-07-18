Posted in: Movies, Soundtracks | Tagged: scream, Varèse Sarabande

Scream Score Back On Vinyl For 30th Anniversary From Varèse Sarabande

Varèse Sarabande is helping celebrate the 30th anniversary of Scream by releasing the score for the film on vinyl.

Scream is one of the seminal slasher flicks, and a big part of that is the music. Not just the pop songs from the film, but Marco Beltrami's score as well. Few final shots for a horror film are as iconic as that final shot of Stu's house after the carnage with the score blaring. To help celebrate the film's 30th anniversary, Varèse Sarabande is releasing the score on vinyl in various editions. The main one features a "Woodsboro Bloodbath" red disc, while other colorways will be exclusive to various retailers. Release date is August 28.

Scream Turning 30 Makes Me Feel Really Old

"Thirty years after Scream rewrote the rules of the slasher film, Varèse Sarabande and Craft Recordings celebrate Marco Beltrami's landmark score with a new anniversary reissue. Arriving August 28th, the original 14-track album returns to vinyl in a collectible "blood-soaked" sleeve featuring an iconic image of Drew Barrymore as Casey Becker in the film's unforgettable opening scene. In addition to the wide "Woodsboro Bloodbath" red vinyl, fans can find the 1-LP set in a variety of limited-edition exclusive pressings, including a "Knife's Edge" silver vinyl with poster (Target), "Surprise, Sidney" metallic blend vinyl (Barnes & Noble), "Don't Hang Up" clear vinyl (Books-A-Million), "I'll Be Right Back" blue vinyl (Urban Outfitters), "Final Girl" splatter vinyl (Hot Topic), "Wrong Answer" Blood Red Splatter vinyl (Varèse Sarabande/Craft Recordings), and "Final Phone Call" blue vinyl at select indie retailers. An Extended Cut Edition of the Scream (Original Motion Picture Score), featuring all 40 of the film's cues from the 2022 Scream boxset, will also be available on CD. All formats are available to pre-order or pre-save today."

I love how each edition has a unique title related to the film; that is a really nice touch. Looks like fans will be pretty busy on August 28, grabbing every version they can.

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