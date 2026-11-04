Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: Cooper Tomlinson, Jessica Rothe, Mika Abdalla, Seeker

Seeker: Horror Film Adds Jessica Rothe, Cooper Tomlinson To Cast

Jessica Rothe and others have signed on to star in a new horror thriller titled Seeker. The film heads into production in January.

Article Summary Seeker adds Jessica Rothe, Cooper Tomlinson, and Mika Abdalla to lead Adam Rehmeier’s new horror thriller.

Hammerstone Studios announced Seeker, with Michael Learner scripting and production set to begin in January.

Seeker follows a ride-share driver who believes a passenger is tied to his fiancée’s long-unsolved disappearance.

Adam Rehmeier calls Seeker dark, twisted, funny, and terrifying, teasing a wild genre mash-up horror film.

Seeker is a new horror film from director Adam Rehmeier, and the cast for the film has been announced by Hammerstone Studios.. Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day, Happy Death Day 2U, River), Cooper Tomlinson (Obsession, Anything But Ghosts), and Mika Abdalla (Off Campus, The Pitt, Snack Shack) have signed up to play the leads. Michael Learner wrote the screenplay. Rehmeier said in a statement: "I was all-in the moment I finished reading Michael's script – it's dark, twisted, funny, terrifying; a perfect mash-up of genres I haven't tackled yet. I couldn't be more excited to get to work with my regular team of collaborators and this amazing group of producers at Hammerstone Studios, HyperObject Industries and Arkhum Productions."

Seeker Starts Production In January

Here is the logline for Seeker: Grant (Tomlinson), a man haunted by the unexplained disappearance of his fiancée Caroline (Abdalla) five years earlier. Now a ride-share driver, his life is upended when he picks up a passenger whom he is convinced is responsible for her disappearance. What starts as a tense game of cat-and-mouse spirals into something far stranger, more disturbing, and deeply unhinged – challenging everything we think we know.

Alex Lebovici and Michael Learner will produce for Hammerstone Studios (Barbarian, Don't Move, By Any Means, Flight Risk), with Adam McKay and Todd Schulman for HyperObject Industries (Don't Look Up, Succession, The Menu, Fresh, Thrash), and Noah Centineo and Enzo Marc of Arkhum Productions (Our Hero, Balthazar, Union County, Gundam). Samuel Hall and Warren Goz will executive produce for north.five.six. (By Any Means, Regretting You, Beware Boiúna, The Surfer, Locked), alongside Ibrahim Mohammed (Silent Night, Deadly Night, By Any Means), Yasmyne Mohammed (By Any Means), and Chase Vergari (By Any Means, The Beast).

I am in on this. All three leads are great, and I find it criminal that Rothe hasn't had a bigger career than what she's accomplished. Hopefully, The River in January and this can start to turn that around.

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