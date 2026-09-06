Posted in: Movies, WWE | Tagged: g.i. joe, Garden State Media Group, sgt. slaughter, wrestling

Sgt. Slaughter Is Helping Make a Film About His G.I. Joe Persona

Look alive, magots! There's a new Sgt. Slaughter film in the works — an independent film based on the G.I. Joe character.

Article Summary Sgt. Slaughter is helping produce an independent live-action film based on his G.I. Joe persona and origins.

Robert Remus shared a teaser trailer and confirmed the Sgt. Slaughter movie is moving forward with his backing.

The story is set in 1983, following Sgt. Slaughter after exile as he is pulled back for a mission on Diablo Island.

Sgt. Slaughter says the film means deeply personal to him and asks wrestling and G.I. Joe fans to support it.

Sgt. Slaughter is probably one of the most iconic figures of the '80s, as he bridged the gap between professional wrestling, Saturday-morning cartoons, action-figure culture, and that occasional sense of patriotism we have from time to time. But he gets overlooked in many ways compared to other wrestling icons and animation figures, despite being tied to G.I. Joe for decades, even when he wasn't part of any of the modern cartoons and films. Well, it looks like that might get a slight change as there's a new independent film being made about the character with Sarge's help.

We're Making a Sgt. Slaughter Movie, Magots!!!

The man himself posted the message below on social media, along with a teaser trailer, letting people know that he was helping produce (under his real name, Robert Remus) an independent film based on the G.I. Joe character's origins. Along with executive producer Paul Incerto and Garden State Media Group, the film will explore an original story set in 1983, where Sarge is "stripped of his combat role and exiled to a forgotten backwater," and still dealing with trauma from being in Cambodia in 1978, when he's recruited back into the military for a mission on Diablo Island. It looks extremely independent compared to the initial trailer, as if it were filmed at someone's outdoor BBQ patio, so we'll see if they up the budget and give it a better fighting chance to succeed. Because, while cool, it looks rough.

A Message from Sarge

To ALL My Incredible, Loyal WRESTLING & G.I. JOE Fan Base…This Is Robert Remus, AKA: Sgt Slaughter & I Am Very Excited To Announce, That A Live-Action Movie, A Story Based On My Fictional Military Character, Is In The Works. It Is Something That I've Visualized & Worked Tirelessly, To Have One Day, Arrive To The Paramount, The Silver Screen. I Hope You Will Stand By Me, As You Have Throughout My Career, As I Humbly & Respectfully Ask You, My Dedicated & Devoted Supporters To Watch This "Teaser Scene" & I Kindly Request That You Share It & Leave A Comment, So I Know You're Here. Stay Tuned, More Information Will Follow. Thank You, To All of You, My Universe & Allegiance, For Your Time & Consideration. This Means More To Me, Than You Will Ever Know.

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