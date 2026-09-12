Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom

Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom Tiny Mic BTS Featurette

Aardman and STUDIOCANAL have released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom.

Article Summary Aardman and STUDIOCANAL have unveiled a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom.

The new Shaun the Sheep featurette highlights Aardman’s signature humor with a playful BTS setup and tiny mic gag.

Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom adds to a strong 2026 animation slate, especially for stop-motion fans.

Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom will head to UK and US cinemas on September 18, 2026.

Another reminder that 2026 is going to be an excellent year for animation is the fact that we're getting another Shaun the Sheep movie from Aardman. Two stop-motion movies from two of the best studios to ever work within the medium in one year? Be still, my animation-loving heart, I cannot take it. Both of these films are getting smaller releases, unfortunately, so if you want to see Wildwood or Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom, you might have to look a little harder. However, the love and humor at Aardman are still there, judging by the featurette they released. Not only does it play on Shaun running around as if he is alive, but it also features that tiny microphone that influencers use all the time now. We love to see it.

Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Synopsis: Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom sees the residents of Mossy Bottom Farm looking forward to Halloween – until the clumsy Farmer trashes the Flock's treasured pumpkin patch! When Shaun turns MAD SCIENTIST to fix the problem, things rapidly spiral out of control… With the Farmer missing and a wild beast roaming the woods of Mossingham, all the ingredients are in place for a monstrously fun family adventure. In UK and US cinemas September 18.

Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom is written by Mark Burton (Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, Paddington in Peru, Shaun the Sheep Movie) and Giles Pilbrow (Horrible Histories, Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas) and will be directed by Steve Cox (Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas) and Matthew Walker (Lloyd of the Flies), with Richard Beek (Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl) as Producer, and Nick Park, Peter Lord, Carla Shelley and Sarah Cox as Studio Executive Producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!