Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Shares Cute Behind-The-Scenes Video

While everyone might be talking about the various upheavals that have been happening over at DC and Warner Bros. Discovery, there are some movies on the horizon to look forward to. The first of those movies is Shazam! Fury of the Gods the sequel to one of the best DC movies [don't @ me]. The release date has been all over the place regarding this one, but hopefully, we'll be seeing this one soon. The last delay moved it from this month to March 2023. Director David F. Sandberg posted a behind-the-scenes video of Marta Milans, who plays Billy Batson's foster mom, Rosa Vásquez and Rachel Zegler, who plays Anthea, a Daughter of Atlas, dancing in the snow on Instagram. He commented how this would be "the last Christmas" before the movie was released.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Summary, Cast, Release Date

From New Line Cinema comes Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson, who, upon reciting the magic word "SHAZAM!," "is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars returning cast members Zachary Levi (Thor: Ragnarok) as Shazam; Asher Angel (Andi Mack) as Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer (It Chapter Two) as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody (Promising Young Woman) as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good (Day Shift) as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona (G.I. Joe: Retaliation) as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey (Annabelle: Creation) as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman (This Is Us) as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen (A DDog'sJourney as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand (Second Chances) as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans (White Lines) as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II) as Wizard. Joining the cast are Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), with Lucy Liu (Kung Fu Panda franchise), and Helen Mirren (F9: The Fast Saga).

The film is directed by David F. Sandberg (Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation) and produced by Peter Safran (Aquaman, The Suicide Squad). It is written by Henry Gayden (Shazam!, TThere'sSomeone Inside Your House) and Chris Morgan (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, The Fate of the Furious), based on characters from DC; Shazam! was created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck. Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be released on March 17, 2023.