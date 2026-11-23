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Should Constantine 2 Be the Opening Move of the New DC Studios?

Instead of rebooting the DC universe yet again, the new Skydance era of DC Studios should begin with greenlighting Constantine 2.

Article Summary Constantine 2 should be Jeremy Latcham’s first DC Studios greenlight instead of another rushed universe reboot.

Constantine went from a 2005 misfire to a cult favorite, and that long reappraisal gives Constantine 2 real value.

Francis Lawrence said regime change makes Constantine 2 more hopeful, with Keanu Reeves and a finished script ready.

Constantine 2 has no release date, but it appears further along than many DC projects now stuck in transition.

As the final pieces of the merger between Skydance and Warner Bros. fall into place and the dust settles, the future of both of these studios is going to be in flux for a while. The future of DC Studios was set in stone, it appeared to be anyway regardless of the merger, until November 9th, when word came down that James Gunn and Peter Safran were stepping away from DC Studios and that Jeremy Latcham would be stepping in. There are a couple of projects already pretty far along in development that are going to be in weird places, much like several Fox movies were when that merger happened, and that includes a couple of DC movies.

The Batman: Part II will wrap principal photography soon, Man of Tomorrow is going to happen, and there's a very good chance Dynamic Duo ends up coming out because it sounds like it was a big investment and writing it off might not be a good idea (though if there is a DC movie that would get the Batgirl treatment, it would be Dynamic Duo). So then the question becomes: which movie will kick off the new era of DC Studios? What is the one that Latcham greenlights first? It seems like the least likely candidate, but Constantine 2 should be at the top of the list for possible projects.

From A Forgotten Misfire To A Misunderstood Cult Classic

Constantine 2 has been hanging out in development hell for many, many years now. The 2005 film, directed by Francis Lawrence and starring Keanu Reeves, entered the comic book movie space at a weird time. The 1-2-3 punch of Blade, X-Men, and Spider-Man had started the new superhero era, and the second X-Men movie was received even more positively than the first. The previous year, Guillermo del Toro released the first Hellboy movie to generally positive critical and commercial acclaim, and it did well at the box office.

Mere months after the February 2005 release of Constantine, Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins would set the genre in a whole new realistic, gritty direction. Constantine should have carved out a space for itself, and it did do well enough at the box office, grossing just over $230 million worldwide on a reported budget of $70-$100 million.

However, the critical reception to Constantine was lacking, and despite its box-office success, it got lost in the comic-book frenzy that would continue to dominate the pop-culture conversation for the next several decades. As time went on and people began to look at those early comic book movies with fresh eyes, Constantine was one that got a lot of reappraisal in subsequent years. There have been rumors of a sequel for years now, with Lawrence and Reeves both seeming up to the idea if an opportunity presented itself.

In 2022, we received confirmation that Constantine 2 was moving forward, but over the years, the film hasn't seen any progress. Things like the Writers' Strike and DC's shift toward building out a new Cinematic Universe were among the many roadblocks the sequel faced. It seemed like Constantine 2 might be dead in the water when, mere days before Gunn and Safran were let go from DC Studios, a different Constantine film was announced as being in production.

Constantine 2 Could Help Bring Disgruntled Fans Around

Shortly thereafter, Lawrence expressed renewed optimism about Constantine 2. While not celebrating anyone losing their jobs, Lawrence said on November 12th that Gunn and Safran walking away made him "more hopeful" that Constantine 2 could get over the finish line. "Well, I'll tell you this," Lawrence said in the interview with Collider, "Not that I want anybody to lose their jobs, so this is not like a schadenfreude kind of thing, but I will say that we've been trying to make Constantine 2 for 20-something years, and we have an idea, and we have a script, and we've been wanting to make it, and the people that were at DC were an impediment to us making it. So, we are now more hopeful, as of yesterday's news, that maybe now there will be another opportunity. But again, we've been trying to make this for 20-something years, and there's always been obstacles in the road to making it, and it's not me, it's not Keanu, it's not Akiva. J.J. [Abrams] is on it, as well. We all want to do it. So, it's really going to be people at Paramount, Warner, whoever's running DC now, getting everybody on board to say, like, 'Hey, we can do a sequel of our version of Constantine.'"

It sounds like there is some merit to the idea that Constantine 2 was being held back so the focus could be placed on moving the greater DC Universe forward, which isn't surprising. That is why greenlighting the film now is the best move for Latcham. People are very sick of DC constantly having to restart its cinematic universe over and over again. They don't have to do that now that Gunn is no longer guiding things creatively, but we can assume they will. What Latcham needs to realize is that rushing this won't work. They lost the race to Marvel by over ten years; there is no need to rush anymore, but they also need to get movies out of the gate. Constantine 2 is a sequel, so there is brand recognition, but it has no ties to a larger cinematic universe.

Greenlighting Constantine 2 would likely also earn Latcham and his team some goodwill from the most dedicated DC fans, who are not exactly thrilled right now. They were just settling into Gunn's new vision, and now they have to see this whole thing start again. A movie studio and franchise can't survive on hardcore fans, but hardcore fans are the ones who build up that essential foundation. There is a reason Avengers: Doomsday is still selling like gangbusters despite the online conversations surrounding the film being relatively quiet. The hardcore fans built that foundation, so even though Marvel is losing some of them now, it doesn't matter. They have the foundation and momentum to push through.

Constantine 2 also sounds like it is pretty far along in terms of development, so Latcham doesn't have to worry too much. The last we heard from Lawrence, there was a complete script, and he's on board, as is Reeves. A script, director, and star are three of the biggest hurdles you need to get over to get a movie off the ground. Latcham would be pushing a project with two people who are very personally invested in it as well, and you tend to win more than you lose if you greenlight passion projects. Reeves and Lawrence wouldn't still be talking about this twenty years after the fact if they weren't invested, and that is also a way to show Hollywood that DC Studios is willing to get comic book passion projects out the door.

What Goes Around Comes Around

In June 1997, everyone thought that superhero and comic book movies were dead in the water when Batman & Robin came out to a critical mauling. The genre is dead, they declared; it's done, and everyone should wrap it up. The genre was "dead" for all of fourteen months when Blade was released in August 1998, and it was the first indication that it was not nearly as dead as everyone thought. While everyone looks at X-Men and Spider-Man as the heralds of the genre becoming the dominant force it is today, the truth is that the superhero and comic book movie boom began with Blade, an R-rated movie about vampires.

The future of DC Studios is unknown at this time, and we don't know whether they'll throw out the established cinematic universe, attempt to start a new one, or just do a bunch of one-offs and stop trying to copy Marvel's homework. If they are looking for the right stepping stone and an indication of where they could start off, Blade is the homework they should be copying, not Iron Man, Man of Steel, or Superman. You can be an essential stepping stone to building a greater whole without being a classic superhero. Blade, Constantine, Hellboy, and others are just as important to the comic book movie genre as Spider-Man, X-Men, and Batman Begins. Constantine 2 is an unexpected first brick to lay down as a foundation, and considering the last few years, DC Studios needs to do something to set themselves apart, because another reboot with Superman, Batman, and whoever is not going to bring fans back for the third time, not in this lifetime anyway.

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