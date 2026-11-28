Posted in: Dreamworks, Movies, Universal | Tagged: shrek 5

Shrek 5: A New Short Teaser Has Been Released

A new, very short teaser for Shrek 5 has been released, and the latest entry in the franchise will hit theaters in summer 2027.

Article Summary Shrek 5 dropped a new teaser online, but the footage is so brief and odd-looking it may not have been meant for wide release.

The Shrek 5 animation looks a little off here, backing up fan worries that this sequel does not match the earlier films.

Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz return for Shrek 5, with Zendaya joining as Shrek and Fiona’s daughter.

Shrek 5 is scheduled to open only in theaters in summer 2027 from directors Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn.

A new teaser for Shrek 5 appeared online today, and while it is very short, the animation is a bit wonky, to the point that you have to wonder if it was supposed to be released wide. It has a bunch of characters coming out of one of the onion carriages, but they all look just a little bit off. Die-hard fans of this franchise have been saying that the animation in this one looks a little off compared to the other entries, but these ten seconds make it very apparent. It's unclear whether this is a creative choice, something that happened because it is a quick-and-dirty piece of marketing, or something that wasn't supposed to see the light of day.

Shrek 5: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

It's happening… it's really happening! Experience Shrek 5 only in theaters summer 2027.

Next summer, DreamWorks Animation invites audiences on a thrilling, magical new comedy adventure from one of the most beloved global animated franchises of all time: Shrek 5.

Comedy legends Mike Myers, Oscar® nominee Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz return to their signature roles as Shrek, Donkey and Fiona. Emmy winning superstar Zendaya (The Odyssey, Dune franchise) joins the cast as Shrek and Fiona's daughter Felicia, along with Marcello Hernandez (Saturday Night Live, Happy Gilmore 2) and Skyler Gisondo (Superman, Booksmart) as Felicia's brothers, Fergus and Farkle.

Shrek 5 is directed by acclaimed filmmakers and Shrek franchise veterans Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn. Vernon was a member of the directing team on the Academy Award® nominated Shrek 2 as well as on DreamWorks Animation's Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted and Monsters vs. Aliens. Vernon has also provided the voice of Shrek fan-favorite Gingerbread Man, aka "Gingy," across all titles in the Shrek Universe. Dohrn worked on the second and third Shrek films as a writer and artist and as Head of Story on the fourth film. Dohrn also voiced the character of Rumpelstiltskin in Shrek Forever After. Dohrn served as co-director on the first Trolls film and directed Trolls World Tour and Trolls Band Together.

The film is produced by returning producer Gina Shay (Trolls franchise), who produced Shrek Forever After, and by Illumination CEO and Academy Award® nominee Chris Meledandri (the Super Mario, Despicable Me, and Minions franchises). The film is co-directed by Brad Ableson (Minions: The Rise of Gru, The Simpsons).

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