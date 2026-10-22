Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: gene siskel, roger ebert, Siskel and Ebert

Siskel And Ebert Getting Life Size Bronze Statue In Chicago

A new tribute statue of film critics Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert, better known as Siskel and Ebert, is coming to Chicago in 2028.

Article Summary Siskel and Ebert are getting a life size bronze statue in downtown Chicago, with an unveiling planned for 2028.

The Siskel and Ebert tribute, titled Two Thumbs Up, will stand at One Two Pru near Millennium Park.

Funding for the Siskel and Ebert statue will come from a Heritage Auctions sale and private donations.

The Chicago tribute honors the legendary critics whose TV reviews and thumbs up legacy shaped movie culture.

Siskel and Ebert are being immortalized in downtown Chicago. A life size bronze statue of the iconic pair is coming to the One Two Pru office complex near Millennium Park and The Magnificent Mile, the city they called home and where they became the world's most recognizable film critics. A movie memorabilia auction hosted by Heritage Auctions and private donations will fund the statue, titled "Siskel and Ebert: Two Thumbs Up", which will be unveiled in 2028, according to the Chicago Tribune. Preston Jackson, professor emeritus of sculpture at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, is making the statue. Wanxiang America Real Estate Group, which owns One Two Pru, announced the statue on Thursday. "Siskel and Ebert defined the movie experience for years, and their simple yet iconic thumbs up and thumbs down verdicts became part of American pop culture," said Wanxiang Managing Director Larry Krueger in a prepared statement.

Siskel And Ebert Are Sorely Missed

Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert began writing about movies for the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times, respectively, in the 1960's. They teamed up for their first review show on Chicago public access station WTTW in 1975 and went on to host nationally syndicated shows for over 25 years. Siskel passed away in 1999. Ebert was then joined by a variety of hosts, including Richard Roeper. Ebert passed away in 2013. The statue will feature the pair giving their trademark "Thumbs Up" pose, along with their iconic theater seats, where people can sit for a photo op. Really, one of them should be giving a "Thumbs Down," but I digress.

I will literally drive to Chicago just to get a picture with this thing. Siskel and Ebert mean a lot to me; they helped shape my early film education, as they did for so many others. I love that they are doing this, and it is a great tribute.

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