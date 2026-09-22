Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, Jeremy Saulnier, Slayground

Slayground: A24 Drops Teaser For Jeremy Saulnier's New Film Online

A24 has released the teaser for Jeremy Saulnier's Slayground online after attaching it to Resident Evil screenings only over the weekend.

Article Summary A24 has released the Slayground teaser online after debuting it exclusively with Resident Evil screenings over the weekend.

Jeremy Saulnier’s Slayground centers on a horror attraction vibe, teasing trapped guests and a terrifying haunted house setup.

A24 also launched RunLikeHell.com, where eerie CCTV feeds hint at Slayground’s mystery and escalating danger.

A countdown tied to Slayground points to a possible October reveal, fueling hopes for a surprise spooky season release.

Slayground debuted its mysterious teaser trailer in theaters with Resident Evil this past weekend, and A24 has now posted it online for everyone to watch. This is the latest film from director Jeremy Saulnier (Green Room, Rebel Ridge), and it stars Imogen Poots (Green Room), James Badge Dale (The Empty Man), Matty Matheson ("The Bear"), Cory Michael Smith (Saturday Night), Chase Sui Wonders (I Know What You Did Last Summer), Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me), Young Mazino ("The Last of Us"), and Stephen Root ("Widow's Bay"). The film was previously known as October. On top of the trailer, a website, RunLikeHell.com, has been launched for Slayground as well. It is showing CCTV feeds of people trapped in a horror attraction, like a haunted house-type situation.

Slayground Is Such A Great Title

As always, A24 is remaining tight-lipped about the film, including when we might be able to see it, though the teaser does say this fall. Could they be surprise-dropping Slayground in time for spooky season? Time will tell, I guess, but there is a countdown clock currently at 27 days, 18 hours, 35 minutes as I am typing this. That would have it ending on Monday, October 19. That could check out, since many theaters now host secret screenings on Monday evenings for upcoming releases. Who knows. I think it would be kind of cool if they just popped this into theaters in October with little fanfare and went from there. That also lines up with the Chicago International Film Festival, but something tells me this one isn't made for that crowd. As for the teaser itself, yeah, I'm fully in. I love haunted house attractions, and there is always that fear that they could go too far when you are in there, and this looks like it will play into those fears. I would love for this to be one of the main events of the Halloween season for 2026, or even 2027 if that is the case.

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