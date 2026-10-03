Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, Slayground

Slayground: A24 Releases 4 New Posters For Jeremy Saulnier's New Film

A24 has released four new posters for Jeremy Saulnier's new horror film Slayground, one of the most anticipated on their slate.

Article Summary A24 has unveiled four new Slayground posters, building buzz for Jeremy Saulnier’s mysterious new horror film.

Slayground first teased audiences in theaters with Resident Evil before the eerie trailer arrived online.

A viral Slayground site, RunLikeHell.com, adds to the mystery with CCTV feeds from a deadly horror attraction.

A countdown clock hints Slayground could arrive this fall, fueling speculation about a surprise October release.

Slayground debuted its mysterious teaser trailer in theaters alongside Resident Evil a couple of weeks ago, then posted it online for everyone to watch. Now, they have released four new posters for the film. This is the latest film from director Jeremy Saulnier (Green Room, Rebel Ridge), and it stars Imogen Poots (Green Room), James Badge Dale (The Empty Man), Matty Matheson ("The Bear"), Cory Michael Smith (Saturday Night), Chase Sui Wonders (I Know What You Did Last Summer), Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me), Young Mazino ("The Last of Us"), and Stephen Root ("Widow's Bay"). The film was previously known as October. In addition to the trailer and posters, a website, RunLikeHell.com, has also launched for Slayground. It shows CCTV feeds of people trapped in a horror attraction, like a haunted-house situation.

Slayground Is Such A Great Title

As always, A24 is remaining tight-lipped about the film, including when we might be able to see it, though the teaser does say this fall. Could they be surprise-dropping Slayground in time for spooky season? Time will tell, I guess, but a countdown clock currently shows 17 days, 7 hours, 45 minutes as I type this. That would have it ending on Monday, October 19. That could check out, since many theaters now host secret screenings on Monday evenings for upcoming releases. Who knows. I think it would be kind of cool if they just popped this into theaters in October with little fanfare and went from there. That also lines up with the Chicago International Film Festival, but something tells me this one isn't made for that crowd. As for the teaser itself, yeah, I'm fully in. I love haunted house attractions, and there is always that fear that they could go too far when you are in there, and this looks like it will play into those fears. I would love for this to be one of the main events of the Halloween season for 2026, or even 2027 if that is the case.

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