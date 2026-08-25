Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies, Universal | Tagged: Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, Jacob Chase, Sleepover

Sleepover: New Blumhouse Atomic Monster Film Nabs Jacob Chase

Blumhouse Atomic Monster has tapped Jacob Chase to direct its new thriller Sleepover, which will release in theaters in October 2027.

Article Summary Sleepover is the new Blumhouse Atomic Monster horror thriller, with Jacob Chase set to direct for 2027.

Sleepover hits theaters on October 8, 2027, promising a quintessential sleepover nightmare for horror fans.

Jason Blum produces Sleepover, while Bryce McGuire co-wrote the screenplay and also serves as executive producer.

Jacob Chase lands Sleepover after Insidious: Out of the Further opened strong with $25 million at the box office.

Sleepover is the next horror film from Blumhouse Atomic Monster to enter development, and they have tapped Jacob Chase to direct. Chase was behind the camera for Insidious: Out of the Further, which released last Friday and opened with the franchise's highest audience scores, grossing $25 million and taking second place at the box office. Chase co-wrote the film's screenplay with Bryce McGuire (Night Swim), based on a story by McGuire. Jason Blum will produce, with Chase, McGuire, and Bea Sequeira serving as executive producers, and Lilly Tyson overseeing the project for the company. The film will be a "quintessential sleepover nightmare" and will release on October 8, 2027.

Sleepover Will Hopefully Be Better Than Night Swim

In Insidious: Out of the Further, Amelia Eve stars as Gemma, a young mother raising her daughter in the house she grew up in, who discovers she can travel into The Further, the purgatorial realm of lost souls at the heart of the Insidious universe. When something evil comes after her, Gemma discovers an ability that changes everything: she doesn't just enter The Further, she can bring what lives there back to the real world. Once the demons realize her power, our world becomes their playground. With Lin Shaye reprising her iconic role as Elise Rainier and Jacob Chase (Come Play) directing, Insidious: Out of the Further opens August 21, 2026. Screenplay by Jacob Chase. Story by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jacob Chase.

Sleepover is hopefully better than Night Swim, one of the worst horror films, and really just one of the worst films period I have ever seen. Chase has a great eye for things that make you squirm in your seat, so I trust him. That Night Swim part is what gives me pause. I cannot stress enough how bad that movie is. Here is hoping Chase brings what he brought to the latest Insidious to this one.

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