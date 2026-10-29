Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: david bruckner, paramount, parker finn, Smile, Smile 3

Smile 3 Is Happening, With David Bruckner Now Directing

Smile 3 is a go at Paramount, but with David Bruckner stepping in to direct for Parker Finn. Nick Antosca will write the script.

Article Summary Smile 3 is officially moving forward at Paramount, with series creator Parker Finn staying on as producer.

David Bruckner will direct Smile 3, taking over the franchise after helming Hellraiser and The Night House.

Nick Antosca will write the Smile 3 script, bringing horror credits like Channel Zero and Cape Fear.

With $355 million earned worldwide, Smile 3 is a priority sequel for Paramount despite no story details yet.

Smile 3 is a go, but Parker Finn is no longer directing the third entry in the series he created. Instead, he will produce the sequel and help with its framework, according to a report from Bloody Disgusting. Stepping into the director's chair will be David Bruckner, who previously helmed Hellraiser in 2022 and The Night House. Writing duties for the latest film in the franchise fall on Nick Antosca, whose credits include Channel Zero and Cape Fear. Not a thing is known about the story for the new film, or who anyone joining the cast will be, as this is still in the early days.

Smile 3 Will Be a Priority For Paramount

The Smile films have raked in $355 million worldwide from two films, on a combined budget of only $45 million. They were released in 2022 and 2024, and the first film was a runaway success nobody saw coming. While the sequel underperformed compared with the first, it was still very profitable and one of the few big Paramount horror franchises right now. This year, the franchise has expanded into the realm of comic books, with two miniseries being published by IDW so far.

I will be honest: I don't get why Smile has been so popular. Neither film really did it for me, though I did enjoy the second one for the performance of Naomi Scott alone. In the comic store I run when I am not a BC writer, the comics have been flying off the shelves, and I have enjoyed them far more than the films. Bruckner being brought on has my interest, as I really enjoyed his Hellraiser film, though I know I am in the minority there. Antosca is a talented writer who knows how to write for a horror audience, so I trust the creative team. As always, we will have to wait to see what they give us before forming a final opinion, but I'm hopeful.

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