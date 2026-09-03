Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: Story Kitchen, The Drifter

Sony Pictures To Adapt The Drifter Video Game Into a Film

Sony Pictures is teaming with Story Kitchen to adapt the video game The Drifter into a film.

Article Summary Sony Pictures and Story Kitchen are developing The Drifter movie, adapting the 2025 pulp thriller video game.

Deadline reports Story Kitchen’s Dmitri M. Johnson will oversee, with Michael Lawrence Goldberg producing.

After securing The Drifter film rights, Sony drew interest from multiple writers and directors pitching takes.

The Drifter follows Mick Carter through murder, hi-tech soldiers, death, and a haunting second chance at life.

Sony Pictures has partnered with Story Kitchen to create a new film adaptation of the 2025 pulp adventure thriller video game, The Drifter. The news came down from Deadline, which confirmed the project will be overseen by Story Kitchen's Dmitri M. Johnson, with Michael Lawrence Goldberg producing and Timothy I. Stevenson and Elena Sandoval serving as executive producers.

Sony Pictures Takes On a New Thriller Video Game Adaptation

According to the report, after the two companies acquired The Drifter film rights, a slew of writers and directors reached out to pitch their ideas for approaching the story. Sony is already about to release a new video game adaptation to film, with their take on the Resident Evil franchise arriving on September 18. Story Kitchen also has a number of video game adaptations in the works, including Tomb Raider projects for Prime Video and Netflix; Life is Strange for Prime Video; a new Just Cause movie in development at Universal Pictures; and a film based on the Streets of Rage franchise in development with Lionsgate.

Considering the source material, there are a few directions to take this if they're going to do what many filmmakers do with video games: put their own stamp on it. Very few studios ever look at a gaming IP and stick directly to the source material. That said, The Drifter is one of those games where you don't need to do a lot of work to adapt the story for film. We'll see who they peg for the writing and directing roles in the months to come.

About The Drifter

Mick Carter's been drifting a while now, moving from job to job, never staying in one place long. Jumping a box-car to his old hometown, he witnesses a violent murder, is pursued by hi-tech soldiers, thrown in a reservoir, and drowned. And that's just the start of Mick's problems. His consciousness ripped away, thrust back into his own body seconds before his death… Framed for the killing he witnessed, tormented by his own past, and haunted by the feeling that something followed him back from the other side… Follow Mick as he's sucked headfirst into a lunatic web of shadowy corporations, murder, and the thousand-year obsession of a madman.

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