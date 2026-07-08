Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies, Trailer, Universal | Tagged: Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, Soulm8te, universal pictures home entertainment

SOULM8TE Finally Gets A Release Date From Blumhouse Atomic Monster

M3GAN spin-off SOULM8TE is finally being released, just not in theaters. The film will debut on digital services starting on August 1.

Article Summary SOULM8TE finally has a release date, with the Blumhouse Atomic Monster thriller hitting digital services on August 1.

The M3GAN spin-off skips theaters entirely after release delays and the fallout from the poorly received M3GAN 2.0.

Director Kate Dolan calls SOULM8TE an erotic AI satire about loneliness, obsession, autonomy, and control.

Universal’s marketing barely mentions M3GAN, instead positioning SOULM8TE as a fresh Blumhouse genre release.

SOULM8TE, the long-awaited M3GAN-Verse film, will finally be released on digital services by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment starting on August 1. No theatrical release for this one. The film was directed by Kate Dolan and stars Lily Sullivan (Evil Dead Rise, Monolith), David Rysdahl ("Alien: Earth", "Fargo"), Claudia Doumit (Where'd You Go, Bernadette, "The Boys"), and Arty Froushan (Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, "Daredevil: Born Again"). Many were left wondering whether this film would ever see the light of day after its theatrical release was delayed and then canceled following the debacle that was M3GAN 2.0. The film will later hit paid subscription streaming services at a later date.

SOULM8TE Gets New Life On Digital

"When Blumhouse Atomic Monster first approached me about an erotic thriller set in the M3GAN-verse, I thought, are you insane? But something drew me in. We exist in a bizarre time where companies sell us 'connection' through apps, algorithms, and AI. Yet those are the same forces pulling us apart. The lonelier we get, the more dependent we become on the tools doing the pulling," states Dolan. "SOULM8TE is a movie about that vicious cycle. It is a satirical, unhinged movie that explores desire, obsession, autonomy, and control. It's a movie that knows how ridiculous it is, and I'd argue it's best watched the way you'd watch Basic Instinct or Showgirls now, with friends, a drink in hand, and zero shame about shouting at the screen." Dolan seems to be a good sport about all of this.

Funny enough, aside from Dolan's statement, there is not a single mention of the M3GAN connection in the press release blast the studio sent out. Instead, it says, "From the studio that brought you Five Nights at Freddy's and Obsession". Boy, they really do not want you to remember M3GAN 2.0 at all, do they? I had hopes for this film, so I will be watching for sure when it drops on August 1.

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