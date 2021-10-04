South of Heaven Dir Aharon Keshales on His Inspired Casting Choices

Anything in life can be taken as an inspiration for a compelling story as director Aharon Keshales. He took the opportunity to use his honeymoon as a starting point for his latest film South of Heaven. The film follows a convicted felon Jimmy, played by Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), who gets early parole after serving 12 years for armed robbery. Upon his release, he vows to give Annie (Evangeline Lilly), his childhood love, now dying from cancer, the best last year of her life – unfortunately, it's not that simple. I spoke with Keshales about what drew him to comedian and casting Lilly, Shea Whigham, and Mike Colter.

"I got married at a very late age," Keshales said. "We wanted to compensate for 20 years of not being married. We went on a honeymoon for half a year, which was a disproportionate, bigger-than-life honeymoon. I came up with the idea to make a movie about a guy who just lost 12 years of his life and wanted to compensate and give to the love of his life one last great year. So we started with that, and up until the accident, it was the only thing in my mind during the honeymoon, and that was the spark." When casting for Jimmy, the director wanted to go against-type going to the former Saturday Night Live cast member, even drawing inspiration from an Oscar-winner.

When I look for actors, I usually try to think about stuff that will surprise me as a viewer. I did it in Big Bad Wolves (2013). I look a lot of comedians to play dramatic roles. So once I wrote South of Heaven, I started thinking about people that could do this part, I thought I need somebody that the viewer will absolutely fall in love with. Once everything starts going off the rails, it would be crushing. So I thought about Jason Sudeikis because he has this great, lovable face and he has that everyday man persona that I thought that nobody, not a lot of people try to do something out of the box with him. I saw darkness in Jason in that role. He isn't the guy who doesn't tell the jokes. He's the guy everything bad happens to. I try and see what we can get out of him. Whenever I saw tapes of Jason all through the years, I just wanted to make a movie where you root for the hero, because you really want him to have a happy ending. Although you know from the get go, you're not going to get that ending, and then little by little breaking him to the point where he's starting to be the villain without acknowledging that. So that's what moved me into taking Jason, because I always like when comedians step into darker and more dramatic roles. I love when Robin Williams, God bless his soul, when he was doing these dramatic roles, I always like to be surprised because they have great timing, honesty, and humanity to their performances. They are so obsessed with their feelings.

For the part of Annie, Keshales turned to the upcoming star of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. "With Evangeline, I always saw her as a tough entity in a movie," he said. "She feels that way always in The Hobbit films, Lost or in Ant-Man. She's like the tough woman, and I wanted to tap into that persona and play with it a little bit and allow her to be fragile, allowing her to be this more complicated female character. Once I reunited Jason and Evangeline's characters, I just saw the sparks and the chemistry between them. I knew that there was something that was real. Whenever I saw them together, it looked like they really were a couple, and they complemented each other. So I think that was what led me into both of these actors."

Keshales appreciated the challenges Whigham brought on set. "Shea's one of the greatest character actors in the US these days," he said. "When you work with Shea, it's like working with an artist that could show you 100 layers for the same sentence. It's very tricky with characters like Schmidt. He tries to find the same line between taking it too far into the far side and making it real. So once you work your scene and dance with them in rehearsal just before you do the shot, they'll give you like 'Fifty Shades of Shea,' I call it. Then he'll try to get with the filmmaker and the cast to be precise, to the point where he's not stepping too far. That's how you work with it. So when you work with him, he brings so much honesty to the character that even though it's on the pages, he could easily veer off into overacting. He will make sure it lands in the right place in the right tone and make everybody better when they work with him. So that's working with Shea."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SOUTH OF HEAVEN – Official Trailer (https://youtu.be/nBFlIvCJTo8)

While it was a coincidence that the director ended up working with his second MCU actor in Colter, the Evil star brought a dedication to the role, unlike anything he's ever seen before. "[Mike] has this amazing presence just by entering a room the way he commands it," he said. "When you give him a character that has this kind of fragility, especially in the second and third act, you could see that something else could bring you something else that you haven't seen in Luke Cage or other shows. He really wanted to give his character a real journey, but he addresses an issue in the script with his character's son that made it feel incomplete." RLJE Films' South of Heaven comes to theaters, on-demand and digital on October 8.