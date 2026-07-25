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Spaceballs: The New One SDCC Panel Makes Fun Of Cinematic Universes

The cast and crew of Spaceballs: The New One took to the Hall H stage at San Diego Comic-Con yesterday, and poked fun at the concept of cinematic universes.

Article Summary Spaceballs: The New One brought its Hall H panel to San Diego Comic-Con and spoofed the cinematic universe playbook.

The sequel mocked the familiar franchise timeline format, a staple of Marvel, DC, CinemaCon, and D23 panels.

The official Spaceballs: The New One account shared the phase lineup, packed with references and deep-cut jokes.

After years in development, Spaceballs: The New One looks set to embrace legacy sequel satire with real affection.

Later today, Marvel Studios will take to the stage for one of its infamous Hall H panel presentations at San Diego Comic-Con. Between Marvel and DC, we've come to expect certain things from panel presentations for properties with cinematic universes, and one of those is the massive timeline image. We see them all the time, from CinemaCon to D23 and everywhere in between. So, it really isn't surprising that when Spaceballs: The New One took to the Hall H stage for a panel presentaiton, they decided to make fun of the cinematic universes that have become so prevalent in the last few years because of course they are – Spaceballs is satire, not sure why anyone would expect anything less from what is essentially the satire of a legacy sequel and soft reboot. The official X/Twitter account shared all of the phases, and there are some seriously deep cuts in here.

The Spaceballs sequel is one of those things that took a very long time to make it to the big screen, and it seems like everyone involved with Spaceballs: The New One is here for the right reasons. While they are probably going to say it's a cash grab, because satire, the irony that it seems like the opposite makes the joke even funnier.

Spaceballs: The New One – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Somehow, Dark Helmet has returned! Forty years after the events of the first Spaceballs, fifty years after the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, and one year after the events of The Devil Wears Prada 2, the galaxy is once again under threat. A threat so evil, so unstoppable, so completely lacking in any original ideas, that it has vowed to bring back the past… every last bit of it. With Lone Starr in hiding, Queen Vespa on the throne, and the Schwartz stretched thinner than a franchise releasing TV episodes theatrically, the only hope for the galaxy is Vespa's undisciplined son, Prince Starburst, and a mysterious Palace advisor named Destiny. Together, they must find Lone Starr, Yogurt, and any other iconic legacy characters fans are demanding before they discover the hard way that, while some threats you can fight, the reboot is not one of them.

Spaceballs: The New One, directed by Josh Greenbaum, stars Rick Moranis, Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, Lewis Pullman, Anthony Carrigan, George Wyner, Daphne Zuniga, Bill Pullman, and Mel Brooks. It will be released in theaters in April 2027.

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