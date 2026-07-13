Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: Amazon MGM Studios, Spaceballs: The New One

Spaceballs: The New One Teaser Poster & Synopsis Revealed

Amazon MGM Studios has released a new teaser poster and the official synopsis for Spaceballs: The New One, coming to theaters next year.

Article Summary Spaceballs: The New One gets a teaser poster and official synopsis as Amazon MGM sets the sequel for theaters in 2027.

The new Spaceballs movie is written by Josh Gad, Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit, with Mel Brooks’ blessing.

Spaceballs: The New One follows the 1987 parody with Josh Greenbaum directing and key original cast members returning.

The Spaceballs sequel synopsis teases Dark Helmet’s return, legacy heroes, and sharp jokes about reboots and franchises.

Spaceballs: The New One has a new teaser poster, and the official synopsis has also been revealed. The film was written by Josh Gad, Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit (with the blessing of Mel Brooks), and will be a follow-up to the original 1987 cult sci-fi parody of Star Wars, directed by Josh Greenbaum. The film is being produced by Imagine's Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, Brooks, Gad, Greenbaum, and Kevin Salter. Some of the returning cast include Brooks, Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman, George Wynder, and Daphne Zuniga, with new characters being portrayed by Gad, Keke Palmer, Lewis Pullman, and Anthony Carrigan.

Spaceballs: The New One Official Synopsis

"Somehow, Dark Helmet has returned! 40 years after the events of the first Spaceballs, 50 years after the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, and 1 year after the events of The Devil Wears Prada 2, the galaxy is once again under threat. A threat so evil, so unstoppable, so completely lacking in any original ideas, that it has vowed to bring back the past… every last bit of it. With Lone Starr in hiding, Queen Vespa on the throne, and the Schwartz stretched thinner than a franchise releasing TV episodes theatrically, the only hope for the galaxy is Vespa's undisciplined son, Prince Starburst, and a mysterious Palace advisor named Destiny. Together, they must find Lone Starr, Yogurt, and any other iconic legacy characters fans are demanding before they discover the hard way that, while some threats you can fight, the reboot is not one of them."

I was hoping that they would go after both the prequel and sequel Star Wars trilogies pretty hard in this. Heck, this is Amazon MGM Studios; I bet we even get some Project Hail Mary jokes. It sounds like I am going to get my wish. What is with The Devil Wears Prada catching a stray there? Spaceballs: The New One will open in theaters on April 23, 2027.

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