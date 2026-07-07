Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, Sony | Tagged: spider-man: beyond the spider-verse

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Team Is "Deep, Deep In" Post

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse producers and writers Phil Lord and Chris Miller say they are "deep, deep in" post-production.

Article Summary Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller say the long-delayed sequel is deep in post.

Chris Miller revealed the team is reviewing footage at IMAX HQ as expanded 1.43:1 formatting adds another layer of work.

Lord said the crew is focused on refining every detail, with the acclaimed Spider-Verse team pushing to improve each scene.

After major delays and a brief schedule removal, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse remains set for June 18, 2027.

The journey that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has been on is one intense one, to say the least. A film born of another film becoming too big for one movie, to a film so delayed that it got completely removed from the schedule for a time. It sounds like things are really moving ahead this time, and the footage hasn't been released officially yet. We're going to see this movie in 2027. While the film was being made, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller casually went on to also make one of the best science fiction movies of the decade with Project Hail Mary, so while speaking to Empire about that film wrapping up its very long theatrical run and whatnot, Beyond the Spider-Verse was brought up and Miller explained that that really in post-production and the change in IMAX aspect ratio is one of the things that is proving to be trickier than expected.

"We are deep, deep in it," says Miller. "We're actually going today to the IMAX headquarters to see what the footage looks like at scale [expanded 1.43:1 IMAX ratio], and make sure that it has the resolution that it needs to look gorgeous. We're chugging away in the edit room with the team, and it's coming together really well. It's a lot of movie, and a lot to do. You got to keep doing something that hasn't been done before. That's all you got to do. Easy!"

Both of the Spider-Verse films are beloved for a reason, and you can very easily argue that they changed animation for the better. Lord and Miller seem very aware of that and the pressure that inevitably comes with this final chapter. However, it sounds like they are leaning into the right things as Lord explained, "Details matter. The thing that's a joy about those pictures is that everyone on the crew is so good at what they do. So you just sit around, marvel at all these brilliant artists, and then we get to work with these great filmmakers, sit in a room all day, and just try to make everything incrementally better together. It's a lot of fun." Sticking the landing is hard, but taking a step back and taking your sweet time to get to it increases your chances of sticking it. Lord and Miller are lucky that the first two films did so well, and that Sony let them take their time to get this final film out; some other filmmakers might not be so lucky, and we can hope it all pays off in the end.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Hunted by Miguel O'Hara's Spider Society and betrayed by his friends, Miles finds himself in the darkest corners of the Spider-Verse in search of a way home. Knowing that his family has been not only fractured but endangered by his calling, it's a race against the clock for Miles to travel across the wildest reaches of time and space to fight for and reunite everything he holds most dear.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is directed by Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson. Produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal and, Avi Arad, and Jinko Gotoh. Aditya Sood and Christina Steinberg are executive producing. Screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. Beyond the Spider-Verse will be released in theaters on June 18, 2027.

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