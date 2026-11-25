Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, Sony | Tagged: Spider-Man: "Brand New" Brand New Day

Spider-Man: "Brand New" Brand New Day – 4 New ScreenX Posters Released

ScreenX has released 4 new posters for Spider-Man: "Brand New" Brand New Day, which will hit theaters on December 4, 2026.

Article Summary ScreenX released four new Spider-Man: "Brand New" Brand New Day posters for the extended rerelease.

The title still feels clunky and overexplained, making the rerelease harder to parse than Avengers: Endgame: Encore.

The new Spider-Man: "Brand New" Brand New Day art is simple but solid, with a comic variant cover vibe.

Spider-Man: "Brand New" Brand New Day opens in theaters on December 4, 2026, after the July 31, 2026 run.

Well, it seems that the title they were teasing for the extended rerelease of Spider-Man: Brand New Day has stuck, and it's kind of lame; Spider-Man: "Brand New" Brand New Day is the kind of repetition that is just annoying to read and say. Avengers: Endgame: Encore is a lot less annoying to see and makes more sense; this one doesn't even make sense on a basic level. If you didn't know it was an extended release, you wouldn't know what they are talking about. In an attempt to be clever, they made it ambiguous: Encore might be boring, but at least the layperson will know what an encore is and understand that this is a rerelease. Anyway, ScreenX took to social media to release four new poster variations for the upcoming rerelease, and they aren't bad. They are pretty simple, and the color variation almost makes them look like comic book variant covers or trading cards.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him— sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves – a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn't forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. It was released in theaters on July 31, 2026. Spider-Man: "Brand New" Brand New Day, the extended cut of the film, will be released in theaters on December 4, 2026.

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