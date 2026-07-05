Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, Sony | Tagged: Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – 5 Mostly Decent International Posters

We have 5 new international posters for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which are actually pretty decent looking, plus a drone light show.

Article Summary Spider-Man: Brand New Day gets five new international posters, continuing a solid if familiar marketing streak.

The latest Spider-Man: Brand New Day one-sheets avoid major missteps, even if several lean on classic poses.

A few posters push a more stylized Photoshop-heavy look, while others echo the feel of earlier Spider-Man eras.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day also joins the drone show trend, with a new light display promoting tickets and release.

We've been talking a bit more this year about posters and how a really bad one can undo the work of ten good ones. So far, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been doing a pretty good job overall with its posters. A couple has been a bit awkward, but nothing has been incredibly terrible. So far, everything is pretty much exactly what you would expect from a Spider-Man movie and this latest round of international posters from IMP Awards is more of the same. Are any of them awful? No, not really, but a lot of them are just poses and shots we've either seen in other posters or seen a million times before.

The one with the Hulk and the villain and the banner with The Hand are leaning into the Photoshop, but they are at least trying. If you changed a few details on the others, you could add them to either of the previous eras of Spider-Man films, specifically the Sam Raimi films. Maybe that was intentional, but it doesn't make them any less boring. The bar is in hell for posters these days, so decent is about the best we can hope for most of the time.

Studios have been using drones to put on light shows more often these days, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day is no different.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him— sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves – a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn't forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. It will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

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