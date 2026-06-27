Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, Sony | Tagged: Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Comic Inspiration BTS Vignette

Sony and Marvel have shared a new behind-the-scenes vignette for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, highlighting the ways they drew direct inspiration from the comics.

Article Summary Sony and Marvel have released a new Spider-Man: Brand New Day behind-the-scenes vignette focused on comic book inspiration.

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day footage shows multiple visuals pulled directly from comic panels and iconic cover art.

The vignette suggests Marvel Studios and Sony are taking a more comics-faithful visual approach with Spider-Man this time.

The preview also adds context to earlier reactions, noting the previous film’s visuals were shaped by COVID-era production limits.

When the first images of Spider-Man: Brand New Day began emerging, people immediately noticed that much of the imagery didn't look like comic panels and covers; it looked almost identical. One of the ways the Marvel Cinematic Universe really appealed to comic fans was by staying very faithful to the comics, but aside from posters, you don't usually see many one-to-one visuals. Or at least, you don't see them showing up multiple times in a film. There might be one or two still-frame moments, but a new behind-the-scenes vignette shared by Sony reveals there is a lot more comic inspiration this time around. Sony and Marvel appear to be approaching this movie differently, even though they didn't really break anything with the previous film, at least, not numbers-wise. People had a lot to say about the visuals, but the movie was being shot under COVID restrictions, which is a context that a lot of people seem to forget.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him— sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves – a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn't forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. It will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

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