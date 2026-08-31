Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: coyote vs. acme, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Weekend Box Office

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Ends Summer Box Office On Top

Spider-Man: Brand New Day held off Coyote Vs Acme to win a fifth straight weekend box office as summer came to a close.

Article Summary Spider-Man: Brand New Day won a fifth straight box office weekend with $22.2 million, ending summer on top.

Spider-Man is set to pass $900 million domestic and could soon overtake The Force Awakens all-time.

Worldwide, Spider-Man has reached $2.3 billion and is about to claim third place on the all-time global chart.

Coyote Vs Acme opened strong at $15.4 million, while Ridley Scott’s The Dog Stars stumbled with just $8 million.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day won its fifth weekend at the box office in a row, closing out the summer season with another $22.2 million. It will now pass $900 million domestically midweek and, in two weeks, should surpass Star Wars: The Force Awakens as the top domestic earner of all time. Worldwide, it has grossed $2.3 billion and sits only $2 million behind Avatar: The Way of Water for third place all-time, a position it will pass today. I think if you told Sony that Spidey would become the third-highest-grossing film ever made at the beginning of the year, they wouldn't have believed you.

Spider-Man Fends Off Looney Tunes, Ridley Scott

Spider-Man didn't really feel the sting of all the wide openings this week, though one in particular did very well under the circumstances. Coyote Vs Acme, the famed Looney Tunes film that WB shelved for a tax break, then sold to Ketchup Entertainment, opened to $15.4 million, a solid opening that was surely inflated quite a bit by all the press and online support that the situation caused. Third place goes to The Odyssey, with fourth place going to last week's number two, Insidious: Out of the Further, which dropped 60% and still managed to outgross the new Ridley Scott film The Dog Stars. That one got a lukewarm reception from critics, and audiences just shrugged, with the film taking in a paltry $8 million on a $70 million production budget. Oof.

The weekend box office top five for August 28:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day- $22.2 million Coyote Vs Acme- $15.4 million The Odyssey- $14.3 million Insidious: Out of the Further- $10.4 million The Dog Stars- $8 million

This week, fall begins in theaters, and it will still feel like summer, with Spider-Man taking the top spot again. Two openers: Mark Wahlberg's film By Any Means, and the way more intriguing Onslaught from director Adam Wingard and A24, are not expected to make much noise at the box office. I do think they both crack the top five, but neither should give Spidey any trouble. In the meantime, stay tuned later this week for our summer box office wrap-up to see how badly we missed on all our predictions this year. Spoiler: we didn't do too badly this year!

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