Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, Sony | Tagged: Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Is Reportedly Getting a Rerelease

A rerelease of Spider-Man: Brand New Day is reportedly in the works. It may include new footage featuring Rosario Dawson as the Night Nurse.

Article Summary Deadline reports Spider-Man: Brand New Day could be heading back to theaters in a new rerelease.

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day rerelease is said to include new footage, though details remain unconfirmed.

One added scene may feature Rosario Dawson returning to the MCU as Claire Temple, also known as Night Nurse.

The reported Spider-Man: Brand New Day extended cut follows the film’s major box office and critical success.

Apparently, Marvel has a taste of the rerelease sauce because they are already planning another one. However, unlike Avengers Endgame: Encore, this one might not be pushed as required viewing for future movies, because there really is something kind of gross about that. No one should be surprised that, following its massive box-office and critical success, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the latest box-office smash to potentially get a rerelease, according to Deadline. It hasn't been 100% confirmed yet, but if it happens, it will include new footage, potentially featuring Rosario Dawson as the Night Nurse, marking her MCU return. However, at the time of writing, it's unclear what other footage they could be adding to this extended cut. We can hope that this sort of thing doesn't become a regular occurrence; otherwise, studios are going to have directors edit version one of films down to the bare bones and then rerelease the extended cuts later on down the line. If it comes across as disengenious when it's planned, you wonder why they didn't just release the extended cut or something in between the first time around. All you need to do is look at the two Rebel Moon movies.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him— sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves – a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn't forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. It was released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

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