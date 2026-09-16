Posted in: Box Office, Columbia Pictures, Movies, Sony | Tagged: Marvel Studios, mcu, sony, Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Now All Time Domestic Champ At Box Office

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has officially beaten Star Wars: The Force Awakens to become the all-time top domestic grossing film.

Article Summary Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now the all-time domestic box office champ, passing Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Spider-Man smashed records with the biggest opening, top Thursday previews, best Friday, and fastest run to $900 million.

With $936.7 million domestic, Spider-Man: Brand New Day becomes only the second film ever to hit $900 million.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has earned $2.4 billion worldwide, ranks third all-time, and is Sony’s biggest film ever.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has done it. After weeks of incredible box office success, it has surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens to become the highest-grossing domestic film of all time, with a running total of $936.7 million. This is just one of the records it has set, including the highest domestic opening weekend ever, the highest-grossing Thursday previews ever, the highest-grossing Friday ever, the fastest film ever to reach the $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, and $900 million marks, and only the second film ever to gross $900 million domestically. No film has ever grossed $1 billion domestically. Worldwide, it sits at $2.4 billion, the third-highest all-time behind Avatar and Avengers: Endgame. It spent six straight weeks as the number-one film and is the highest-grossing film in Sony's history. Absolutely staggering numbers, and big congrats to all involved. Now we see if the film can somehow leg it out to reach the $1 billion mark, but I think it will fall short.

Spider-Man Beats Star Wars

"After the record-breaking global success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks an entirely new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves. Crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name, he's devoted himself entirely to protecting his city — a full-time Spider-Man — but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. It is now playing in every theater near you.

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