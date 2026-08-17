Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the odyssey, Weekend Box Office

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Passes $2 Billion Worldwide, Wins Again

Another weekend, another victory at the box office for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The film has now made over $2 billion worldwide.

Article Summary Spider-Man: Brand New Day wins a third straight weekend with $70 million and tops $2 billion worldwide.

Spider-Man is on track to pass $800 million domestic and could challenge The Force Awakens at $936 million.

The Odyssey stays at No. 2 with $23.2 million, while new releases The End of Oak Street and PAW Patrol debut strong.

Insidious: Out of the Further, Mutiny, and Spa Weekend open next, but Spider-Man remains the film to beat.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has entered rare air. It won a third straight weekend at the box office with $70 million, the fourth-highest fourth weekend on record. In doing so, it has now become just the eighth film ever to pass $2 billion at the worldwide box office. At some point mid-week this week, it will pass $800 million domestically. The question now is if it can topple The Force Awakens and its $936 million total. It has had amazing holds through three weeks, so it is in play. Just crazy numbers keep coming in for this film. Standing in the way is the fact that school is back in session across the country, affecting weekday totals. But the fact that it may get close is insane.

Spider-Man Continues To Swing Past The Rest

Spider-Man and The Odyssey stayed number one and two again, as The Odyssey grabbed another $23.2 million. That means that the film has now crossed the $500 million mark domestically. If it wasn't for Spidey, the Nolan pic would be the toast of the town, instead of sharing the spotlight. A pair of newcomers took spots three and four, but were unable to crack the top spots. The End of Oak Street took in $21.5 million, while PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie made $20.5 million, both overperforming expectations. That seems to be the theme of 2026 at the box office. Rounding out the top five was Katseye: Wild Hearts, as the pop group's fans showed up big time for the group.

The weekend box office top five for August 14

Spider-Man: Brand New Day- $70 million The Odyssey- $23.2 million The End of Oak Street- $21.5 million PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie- $20.5 million Katseye: Wild Hearts- $4 million

This week, horror enters the chat again as Insidious: Out of the Further opens wide. Also opening is the latest Jason Statham film, Mutiny, and the comedy Spa Weekend. Insidious has the best chance to finally knock The Odyssey down to spot number three, but none of them will overtake Spider-Man.

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