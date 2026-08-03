Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the odyssey, Weekend Box Office

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Scores Biggest Domestic Opening Ever

It is official: Spider-Man: Brand New Day has taken down Avengers: Endgame with the biggest domestic opening weekend of all-time.

Article Summary Spider-Man: Brand New Day shattered the domestic record with a $360 million opening, topping Avengers: Endgame.

Spider-Man opened to $932 million worldwide, scored Sony’s biggest debut, and could cross $1 billion within days.

Spider-Man also set the biggest Friday ever with $169.8 million, and did it all without any IMAX screens.

Spider-Man crushed the weekend box office as The Odyssey held second, fueling the biggest domestic weekend ever.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has stunned the world. The film absolutely blew away expectations over the weekend at the box office and now claims the biggest opening weekend of all-time at the domestic box office, making a staggering $360 million and beating the Avengers: Endgame record of $357 million. Globally, the film starts with $932 million, second best ever behind Endgame's $1.22 billion from 2019. All sorts of records were broken here. This is the biggest opening weekend in Sony's history, the biggest opening for a Spider-Man film, the biggest opening for Tom Holland, Zendaya, and director Daniel Destin Cretton, and the film had the biggest single-day gross of all time on Friday with $169.8 million. Most impressive: it did it without any IMAX screens, as those are still held by The Odyssey. Spidy should pass $1 billion today or tomorrow worldwide, which is insane.

Spider-Man Becomes The Biggest Character In The World

Spider-Man took down two-week champ The Odyssey, which still took in an impressive $51 million in its third week. It will pass the $400 million mark domestically today, and it has now crossed the $900 million mark worldwide. Combined here in the States, films made $430 million, the biggest box office weekend in history. I think we can safely say that, after this year, the movies are indeed back.

The weekend box office top 5 for July 31:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day- $360 million The Odyssey- $51 million Toy Story 5- $6.3 million Minions & Monsters- $5.8 million Moana- $5.3 million

This weekend, we don't slow down. Three new films open wide to challenge Spider-Man, though there is no way he won't top the list. Comedy Super Trooper 3, horror film Ice Cream Man, and romantic comedy One Night Only will try to take down The Odyssey for second place. They will fail, as Spidey and Odysseus continue to rule the box office.

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