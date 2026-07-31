Posted in: Box Office, Columbia Pictures, Movies, Sony | Tagged: marvel, Marvel Studios, spider-man, Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Scores Record $72 Million Opening Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day set the record for opening day gross, besting the number set by Avengers: Endgame back in 2019.

Article Summary Spider-Man: Brand New Day smashed the opening day record with $72 million Thursday, including Wednesday previews.

The new Spider-Man movie topped Avengers: Endgame’s 2019 mark and could threaten the all-time opening weekend record.

CinemaScore gave Spider-Man: Brand New Day an A, signaling strong audience buzz and a massive weekend ahead.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day proves Spidey remains Hollywood’s biggest box office force, with demand at a peak.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is swinging into the record books after only one day. Including limited Wednesday previews, the film made a record $72 million on its opening day Thursday, topping the previous record holder, Avengers: Endgame. Could its opening weekend record also be in jeopardy? CinemaScore has also come in with a score of "A" from audiences, and at this point, the weekend gross is going to be numbers not seen since 2019. Just a huge win for everyone involved, and proof that Spidey is far and away the single most powerful IP in Hollywood. It really is not even that close anymore, and hopefully, we don't have to wait five years for the next one, though that for sure has led to even more pent-up excitement that we are seeing here.

Spider-Man Takes Over The World

"After the record-breaking global success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks an entirely new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves. Crime-fighting in a New York that no longer knows his name, he's devoted himself entirely to protecting his city — a full-time Spider-Man — but as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as a strange new pattern of crimes gives rise to one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. It is now playing in every theater near you.

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