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Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Stream On Fandango, Extended Preview

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is officially available for streaming on Fandango. An extended preview for the film has also been released.

Article Summary Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now streaming on Fandango, giving fans a chance to watch the blockbuster at home.

An extended Spider-Man: Brand New Day preview has also dropped, offering a closer look for anyone still undecided.

The film’s move to streaming arrives after a lengthy theatrical window, a rarity for major releases in today’s market.

Fandango is also offering Spider-Man movie bundle deals as questions remain about a previously reported rerelease.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is available for streaming on Fandango. If you're one of the few people who missed out on seeing one of the biggest movies ever on the big screen this summer, you now have the chance, and an extended preview has been released if you're on the fence, too. Considering that this film came out in late July, it's amazing to see it only now jumping to streaming. That is the kind of theatrical window we don't see in a post-pandemic world. It's also unclear at this time whether this will impact the reported extended rerelease we heard about not that long ago.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now available to purchase for $29.99 or rent for $24.99 on Fandango ! Before he was Spider-Man he was just Peter Parker, witness the epic origin story on Fandango with the Spider-Man 4-Movie Collection (Bundle) now available to purchase for $44.99! What's better than one Spider-Man? Three Spider-Men! Explore the multiverse of Spider-Man with the Spider-Man 9-Movie Collection (Bundle) on Fandango for just $69.99."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him— sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves – a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn't forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. It was released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

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