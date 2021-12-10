Spider-Man: No Way Home – 3 New Clips Tease Fights and Doctor Strange

We're in the final days leading up to Spider-Man: No Way Home, which means it's time for Sony Pictures to start releasing approximately half of the movie online for all to see. This is what they tend to do with all of their films, and it wasn't going to be any different for Spider-Man even after they spent all of 2021 trying to hide this movie from the public. IGN got their hands on three official clips from the film, including what looks like the movie's opening scene mere moments after Peter is outed as Spider-Man. We also have a look into the moment that Peter botches the spell that Doctor Strange is casting that will make everyone forget who he is. Finally, we get a tease of the fight with Doc Ock on the bridge, and, man, it's so good to see Alfred Molina in this role again. The clips don't have a lot of information in them in terms of story points, but if you want to avoid spoilers, it probably isn't the best idea to watch anything from Sony and Spider-Man for the next week or so. If Sony manages not to spoil this entire movie by the end of next week, I'll be shocked.

Summary: For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau with Marisa Tomei. It will be released on December 17, 2021.

