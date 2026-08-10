Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the odyssey, Weekend Box Office

Spider-Man, The Odyssey Continue To Set Box Office Records

Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey continued their record-breaking paces at the box office over the weekend.

Article Summary Spider-Man: Brand New Day scored $145 million in weekend two and topped $1 billion worldwide in just 12 days.

Spider-Man is now eyeing $2 billion globally and a run at Star Wars: The Force Awakens' domestic record.

The Odyssey crossed $1.1 billion worldwide, becoming Christopher Nolan’s highest-grossing box office hit.

Spider-Man and The Odyssey crushed new releases, while PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie could open in second place.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to set box-office records almost daily. The film made another $145 million over its second weekend, the third-best second weekend in history. It has now crossed $1 billion worldwide in just 12 days, the second-fastest to do so, behind only Avengers: Endgame. It's an amazing hold that almost guarantees the film will surpass $2 billion at the box office, making it only the eighth film in history to reach that level. Also in play is the domestic record of $936 million, set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015. If it reaches that number, it will be the only other film to gross $900 million domestically.

Spider-Man & The Odyssey Keep The Box Office Humming

The Odyssey has not slowed down either after the Spider-Man juggernaut. Christopher Nolan's film surpassed $1.1 billion over the weekend and is now the highest-grossing Nolan film at the box office. By the end of the week, it should pass $500 million domestically. The only thing slowing these two films down is that there are only so many hours in the day for people to go see them.

The power of those two films left little room for three newcomers. One Night Only, Super Troopers 3, and Eli Roth's Ice Cream Man failed to reach the $10 million plateau, with the latter two not even getting to $5 million. Nobody saw Spider-Man being as gigantic as it has been coming, but those three films certainly saw a dip in business because of it.

The weekend box office top 5 for August 7:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day- $145 million The Odyssey- $31.5 million One Night Only- $5.7 million Super Troopers 3- $4 million Toy Story 5- $3.9 million

This week, two wide releases present the first challengers to Spidey and The Odyssey. The End of Oak Street has gotten some positive buzz, while families will flock to PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie. Neither will take down Spidey, but I do think The Odyssey will drop to third place, with the PAW Patrol taking second as families get one last film in before school goes back in session.

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