Spiral Director Hopes to See the Franchise Branch Out with More 'Saw'

With the return of the Saw through Spiral, the long-running horror franchise has been alive and kicking since 2004. We've had a total of eight films within the John Kramer Jigsaw-ga, and while Spiral has certainly tethered itself to the world of Saw, director Darren Bousman embarked on a new film that was going to move on to the next act of the Saw universe.

Now that Spiral is actually out in the world, there's a question mark over where things could go from here. Does it involve more Spiral? Could there be another Saw sequel? Fortunately, Bousman recently spoke to Bloody Disgusting about that very topic and offered another surprising idea that aims to facilitate an MCU-Esque Saw/Spiral franchise.

Bousman tells the publication, "Just because Spiral exists does not mean there will never be a Saw 9. This is a diversion… this is a different path. You're not done seeing Tobin at all. What I think will happen, if this is successful, is you'll see Spiral 2, and then you'll see Saw 9. And then you'll see Spiral 3; you'll see Saw 10. You might see a TV series. So I think you'll be seeing the Marvelverse of the Saw franchise, where there are different storylines taking place. And I think that that's what it's going to be." He added, "It'll exist in the same universe, and there will be different storylines taking place."

At one point in time, we were getting Saw films annually thanks to its notable box office achievements and relatively low budget. Unfortunately, the recent films in the franchise have struggled to connect to that same box office success (granted, the release comes at a complicated time), but that doesn't necessarily mean it's out of the picture. With streaming numbers to factor in down the line and the weeks ahead in the box office, we could end up seeing more Saw in some capacity.

Are you interested in all of this potential horror content?

