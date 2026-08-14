Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: Amazon MGM Studios, Jazwares, Squishmallows

Squishmallows Movie On The Way From Amazon MGM Studios

Amazon MGM Studios is bringing Squishmallows to life in a brand new film with producer Beau Flynn (Moana, Hello Kitty).

Article Summary Amazon MGM Studios and Jazwares are developing a Squishmallows movie, with producer Beau Flynn attached.

The Squishmallows film format is still unknown, but an animated movie seems like the most likely direction.

Since launching in 2017, Squishmallows has exploded with 3,000-plus characters and 600 million sold worldwide.

With huge TikTok reach, global sales, and major merch lines, Squishmallows could become a massive film franchise.

Squishmallows, the mega-popular stuffed plush line that has taken over toy aisles and many a bedroom, is getting a film. Amazon MGM Studios is teaming up with Jazwares for the project, with producer Beau Flynn (Moana, Hello Kitty) overseeing the whole thing. Shelby Thomas oversees the FlynnPictureCo banner. No word on whether this will be a straight animated film or a live-action/animated hybrid. My guess is animated. Variety had the news of the film and the names involved.

Squishmallows Are Everywhere, And There Is One For Everything

Squishmallows debuted in 2017 and pretty much became an instant smash hit. Over 3,000 original characters have been made, and countless licensed characters as well. It has been stated that two of them are sold every second worldwide. Over 600 million Squishmallows have been sold to date. They are modeled after the soft, cute, and kawaii look and are now sold in over 60 countries. The hashtag for the stuffed animals has amassed over 550 million views on TikTok and 13 billion views overall. They also have a makeup and fashion line, board games, shoes, and even Happy Meal toys, all released multiple times through a partnership with McDonald's.

To say this could be a massive franchise for Amazon MGM Studios would be an understatement. Every single person I know owns at least one of these things; hell, in my house, we have countless ones, from the original characters to the Pokémon ones, in all shapes and sizes. I am currently about to start hunting down the newly revealed Michael Myers one as we speak. I think the way to go here is the Trolls route: animated films that start with a killer voice cast and a catchy soundtrack to hook everyone and make them forget they are watching a film based on a plushie. Then, the sky is the limit.

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