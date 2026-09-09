Posted in: Lucasfilm, Movies | Tagged: star wars, star wars: starfighter

Star Wars 50th Rerelease, Star Wars: Starfighter Snag 70MM IMAX Dates

Star Wars fans are getting spoiled in 2027, as it was recently confirmed that the 50th anniversary rerelease of the first film and Star Wars: Starfighter will have 70MM IMAX releases.

Article Summary Star Wars returns to theaters on February 19, 2027, with a 50th anniversary rerelease and select IMAX 70mm screenings.

Lucasfilm also confirmed Star Wars: Starfighter will open May 28, 2027, with IMAX 70mm prints at select locations.

The restored 1977 Star Wars will play in IMAX for the first time ever, marking a major milestone for the saga.

Directed by Shawn Levy, Star Wars: Starfighter accelerated quickly after Ryan Gosling joined the project in 2025.

A galaxy far, far away is shaping up to come back in a big way in 2027, and we mean that quite literally. There is another big anniversary for the original movie coming up in 2027, the fiftieth, so it isn't surprising that we'll be getting another rerelease of that film. On top of OG Star Wars, we're also getting a new Star Wars with Star Wars: Starfighter, which is also coming out in 2027. It was recently revealed that the lucky people who live within a reasonable driving distance of a 70MM IMAX theater are getting spoiled not once but twice, as it has been confirmed that both of the big Star Wars releases in 2027 will have 70MM IMAX releases. The rerelease will be in theaters on February 19, 2027, while Star Wars: Starfighter will be released on May 28, 2027, during the 50th anniversary weekend.

More information from the press release: Star Wars and Star Wars: Starfighter — both the original and very latest films in the iconic saga that forever changed cinema — will be presented in IMAX 70mm film upon release in 2027. The upcoming releases will mark the first time fans can experience the Star Wars universe in the gold standard film format, which is experiencing surging popularity among fans worldwide.

Star Wars will be presented in IMAX for the first time ever — in digital or on film — as part of its highly anticipated anniversary rerelease on February 19, 2027. The newly restored version of the 1977 original will also be shown across a select number of IMAX 70mm film locations.

On May 28, 2027 — the 50th anniversary weekend of the original Star Wars — Lucasfilm will release Star Wars: Starfighter, an all-new standalone adventure from director/producer Shawn Levy (Deadpool & Wolverine, Stranger Things) and starring Ryan Gosling (Drive, Blade Runner 2049, La La Land, The Place Beyond the Pines, Barbie, Project Hail Mary) as Kade Auberon. The Filmed For IMAX release was shot with IMAX-certified cameras and will be converted to IMAX 70mm film prints for release in a select number of IMAX film locations. As described in details shared at this year's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, when a cynical rogue is confronted by his mysterious past, he is hurled into a dangerous adventure across the galaxy that puts him on a crash course with destiny.

Star Wars: Starfighter Went From 0-100 At Lightspeed

The Mandalorian & Grogu will be the official return to a galaxy far, far away on the big screen, but reports about a film from Shawn Levy began in November 2022. Everyone thought the film wouldn't get much traction for a while, since Levy had other projects to work on, but then Ryan Gosling got involved. His [potential at the time] involvement following the massive success of the Barbie movie meant that Levy's project went from "eventually" to "right now."

That involvement was first teased back in January 2025, but no one confirmed anything, and it seemed they were waiting until Celebration in April 2025, which isn't a surprise. On the stage in front of a bunch of hopefully not-too-jetlagged fans, it was announced that Levy's project would be titled Star Wars: Starfighter. They also confirmed that Gosling had been cast and that the film had been given a prime-time release date of May 28, 2027.

In a press release from Disney, we also got some very vague story details. The release described the film as "a standalone adventure taking place approximately five years after the events of 2019's Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker. … [Star Wars: Starfighter] is an entirely new adventure featuring all-new characters set in a period of time that has not been explored on screen yet." The release also confirmed that production will begin in fall 2025, which makes sense given a May 2027 release date and the amount of post-production a massive film like this needs. It was reported that Mia Goth had joined the cast in early June. In early August, it was reported that Matt Smith had joined the cast.

Star Wars: Starfighter stars Ryan Gosling, Flynn Gray, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and Amy Adams. It is directed by Shawn Levy and produced by Levy and Kathleen Kennedy. The executive producers are Ryan Gosling, Dan Levine, Mary McLaglen, and Josh McLaglen. The script is by Jonathan Tropper.

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