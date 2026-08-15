Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: d23, star wars, star wars: starfighter

Star Wars: Starfighter Has A Brand New Logo, Revealed At D23

Star Wars: Starfighter has a brand new logo, revealed on stage at the big D23 Disney Entertainment Showcase tonight.

Article Summary Star Wars: Starfighter debuted a brand new logo during the D23 Disney Entertainment Showcase tonight.

The new Star Wars film is set five years after The Rise of Skywalker and introduces all-new characters.

Shawn Levy directs Star Wars: Starfighter from a script by Jonathan Tropper, with Kathleen Kennedy producing.

D23 promises more Star Wars news all weekend, with Disney+ streaming major Disney and Lucasfilm panels live.

Star Wars: Starfighter was showcased at D23 tonight, and a brand-new logo for the film was revealed. The film stars Ryan Gosling, Flynn Gray, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, Simon Bird, Jamael Westman, Daniel Ings, and Amy Adams. It is directed by Shawn Levy and produced by Levy and Kathleen Kennedy. The executive producers are Ryan Gosling, Dan Levine, Mary McLaglen, and Josh McLaglen. The script is by Jonathan Tropper. It is set about five years after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and follows new characters we do not know and have never met, during a time period we haven't seen. About time. More details can be found in our very own Kaitlyn Booth's live blog.

Star Wars: Starfighter Relaunches Star Wars

Star Wars will have many more announcements over the weekend, I am sure, and we will be here covering it all for you. Here is a list of panels being streamed on Disney+ so you can follow along with us:

Beauty and the Beast : A Tale as Old as Time 35th Anniversary Celebration – Live at 11 a.m. PT on Friday, August 14

– Live at 11 a.m. PT on Friday, August 14 Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 3 Panel – Live at 3:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15

– Live at 3:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15 Disney Rewind Encore Concert – Live at 6:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15

– Live at 6:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15 Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase – Live at 7 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15

– Live at 7 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 15 Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration – Recorded live from Disneyland Resort and begins streaming Sunday, August 16

– Recorded live from Disneyland Resort and begins streaming Sunday, August 16 Disney Worldbuilders Panel with Jared Bush, Pete Docter, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Kevin Feige, moderated by Leslie Iwerks – Live at 10:15 a.m. PT on Sunday, August 16

– Live at 10:15 a.m. PT on Sunday, August 16 Disney Legends Awards Ceremony – Recorded live and begins streaming at 6 p.m. PT on Sunday, August 16

I am pretty jazzed for Star Wars to become something I can be excited about again, and this just may be the project to do it.

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