Posted in: Lucasfilm, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: taika waititi

Star Wars: Taika Waititi Confirms His Film Has Been "Put On Ice"

After over six years with very little movement in terms of development, director Taika Waititi has confirmed that his Star Wars film has been "put on ice."

Article Summary Taika Waititi says his long-developing Star Wars movie has been “put on ice” after years of little visible progress.

The Star Wars film was first announced in 2020, but it never built momentum as Lucasfilm’s movie plans kept shifting.

Waititi confirmed the project is very much on hold and said he is focused on several other movies currently in motion.

His comments suggest the pause is not due to bad blood, while other Star Wars movies like Starfighter move ahead.

May 2020 was a weird time in the movie industry. We were two months into a pandemic that we all thought wouldn't make it past the summer blockbuster season, and then it very much did. The ripple effects of the pandemic can still be felt within the industry, whether it's how some movies aren't aging well because they were shot under strict COVID restrictions, or multi-film contracts that heavily emphasize streaming over theatrical, because there was a time when we thought theatrical might never recover. Star Wars fell into a weird pattern and took a long time to make its way back to the big screen. Some projects were announced and later canceled over the years, including a film by director Taika Waititi. However, the project never seemed to gain any momentum, and like other Star Wars projects before it, it sounds like Waititi is moving on.

"I hate to break this to you, but we're going to actually put it on ice, and we're working on a different thing together," Waititi said during an interview with Inverse. In true Disney-Contracts-Are-Scary fashion, Waititi asked his publicist if he was allowed to elaborate and was given the "if you have to ask you already know" answer. Waititi continued, but acknowledged the limitations of what he could or could not say and how many other projects he was working on.

"Well, there's your answer, I don't even know how to dress it up or make it even vague. … It's very iced. I've got about four other movies I'm trying to do. … Ice ages do come to an end. Who knows?" Waititi explained. So it sounds like whatever happened with this project didn't leave any bad blood between Waititi and Lucasfilm, which is always good. You never want to burn a bridge if you can avoid it. Until then, we have other Star Wars movies in development, including Star Wars: Starfighter next year, and Waititi's next film, Klara and the Sun, will be released on October 23, 2026.

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