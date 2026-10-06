Posted in: Games, Movies, Paramount Pictures, Street Fighter | Tagged: street fighter

Street Fighter: "A Brotherhood Forged" Behind-the-Scenes Featurette

Street Fighter stars Andrew Koji and Noah Centineo lean into the sibling dynamic in a new behind-the-scenes featurette.

Article Summary A new Street Fighter behind-the-scenes featurette spotlights Andrew Koji and Noah Centineo as Ryu and Ken.

The video emphasizes the brothers-in-arms dynamic, teasing how the pair’s bond will shape the movie’s story.

Street Fighter continues to lean into an irreverent tone, suggesting a playful, self-aware adaptation of the game.

Andrew Koji’s Ryu stands out in the footage, hinting at a performance that could anchor the film’s comedy and action.

Andrew Koji and Noah Centineo are playing up the sibling dynamic in a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Street Fighter. It is once again leaning into the irreverent tone we have seen in this film pretty much from the beginning, which is in no way a bad thing. This is a film that seems to know what it is and is leaning in hard enough that someone is at risk of face-planting directly onto the floor. Koji is already looking like he's going to be a standout, since Ryu, in pretty much every scene we have seen him in, appears to be in a completely different movie from the rest of the cast, and that kind of juxtaposition is the setup that leads to comedy gold. The two attempt to do the "actors on actors" thing only with Street Fighter, and it doesn't exactly go well. That's okay, the best Actors on Actors interviews are the ones that go completely off the rails anyway.

Street Fighter: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don't, it's GAME OVER!

Helmed by director Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter is set to bring the battle from the arcade to the big screen with Hadoukens, roundhouses, and all your favorite characters.

Street Fighter, directed by Kitao Sakurai, stars Noah Centineo as "Ken Masters", Andrew Koji as "Ryu", Callina Liang as "Chun-Li", Joe "Roman Reigns", Anoai as "Akuma", David Dastmalchian as "M. Bison", Cody Rhodes as "Guile" Andrew Schulz as "Dan Hibiki", Vidyut Jammwal as "Dhalsim", Eric André as "Don Sauvage", With Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson as "Balrog", and Jason Momoa as "Blanka". Also starring Orville Peck as "Vega", Olivier Richters as "Zangief", Hirooki Goto as "E. Honda", Rayna Vallandingham as "Juli", Alexander Volkanovski as "Joe", Kyle Mooney as "Marvin", and Mel Jarnson as "Cammy." It will be released on October 16, 2026.

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