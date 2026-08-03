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Street Fighter: Blanka vs. Ryu Special Look Released

Paramount Pictures has released a new special look at the upcoming Street Fighter movie featuring a fight between Blanka and Ryu.

Article Summary Paramount Pictures has unveiled a new Street Fighter special look featuring a high-energy showdown between Ryu and Blanka.

The latest Street Fighter footage leans into the franchise’s wild, over-the-top tone instead of aiming for grounded realism.

Blanka’s visual effects look a bit unfinished in places, but the overall fight clip still sells the movie’s chaotic fun.

Street Fighter heads into a crowded October box office, with the new preview highlighting the film’s arcade-style action.

The new Street Fighter movie continues to look like one of the dumbest things that will turn up in movie theaters this year, and that is in no way a bad thing. That is exactly the vibes that this film should be shooting for, and so far, it really seems like they are nailing it. However, October is a busy month, and people have a sour taste in their mouths from the previous movies that haven't been able to walk that line for this property to work. A new special look was recently released, with a look at a fight between Ryu and Blanka. While the VFX for Blanka is a bit rough, the hair is always a dead giveaway; it doesn't really matter that much because this is so ridiculous and not taking itself too seriously.

Street Fighter: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don't, it's GAME OVER!

Helmed by director Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter is set to bring the battle from the arcade to the big screen with Hadoukens, roundhouses, and all your favorite characters.

Street Fighter, directed by Kitao Sakurai, stars Noah Centineo as "Ken Masters", Andrew Koji as "Ryu", Callina Liang as "Chun-Li", Joe "Roman Reigns", Anoai as "Akuma", David Dastmalchian as "M. Bison", Cody Rhodes as "Guile" Andrew Schulz as "Dan Hibiki", Vidyut Jammwal as "Dhalsim", Eric André as "Don Sauvage", With Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson as "Balrog", and Jason Momoa as "Blanka". Also starring Orville Peck as "Vega", Olivier Richters as "Zangief", Hirooki Goto as "E. Honda", Rayna Vallandingham as "Juli", Alexander Volkanovski as "Joe", Kyle Mooney as "Marvin", and Mel Jarnson as "Cammy." It will be released on October 16, 2026.

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