Posted in: Games, Movies, Paramount Pictures, Street Fighter | Tagged: street fighter

Street Fighter: Bringing the Game Moves to Life Featurette, 5 Posters

Paramount Pictures has released a new featurette spotlighting how the Street Fighter film is bringing the "iconic game moves to life."

Article Summary Paramount Pictures has unveiled a new Street Fighter featurette focused on bringing the games’ iconic moves to life.

The Street Fighter video directly compares signature attacks from the games with how they appear in the film.

The footage suggests the Street Fighter movie is leaning hard into faithful game-to-film adaptation choices.

Alongside the featurette, Paramount also released five new Street Fighter posters ahead of the film’s debut.

Well, if this new video is anything to go by, fans can rest easy knowing that Paramount Pictures is making a Street Fighter movie and isn't shying away from it even a little. There has been a whole debate since the release of Resident Evil about whether the film actually adapts the games in any way that "counts" according to fans [it does]. What they are likely looking for is something more akin to what Paramount is doing with Street Fighter: taking the game and CTRL-C/CTRL-V-ing it into a movie. They released a video showing all the iconic moves from the games, then showed the characters in the movie performing them. So there it is, that is the game-to-film adaptation that video game fans have been frothing at the mouth for. On top of the game moves featurette, we also got a nice little pile of posters, but the fact that the Dolby and 4DX posters are exactly the same, save for a slightly different background and maybe a filter, well, that can't win them all.

Street Fighter: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don't, it's GAME OVER!

Helmed by director Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter is set to bring the battle from the arcade to the big screen with Hadoukens, roundhouses, and all your favorite characters.

Street Fighter, directed by Kitao Sakurai, stars Noah Centineo as "Ken Masters", Andrew Koji as "Ryu", Callina Liang as "Chun-Li", Joe "Roman Reigns", Anoai as "Akuma", David Dastmalchian as "M. Bison", Cody Rhodes as "Guile" Andrew Schulz as "Dan Hibiki", Vidyut Jammwal as "Dhalsim", Eric André as "Don Sauvage", With Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson as "Balrog", and Jason Momoa as

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