Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: street fighter

Street Fighter: David Dastmalchian Studied Cult Leadership

Street Fighter star David Dastmalchian has revealed that he studied "cult leadership" to help figure out how someone like M. Bison gains his followers' loyalty.

Article Summary Street Fighter star David Dastmalchian studied cult leadership to understand how M. Bison commands absolute loyalty.

He cited figures like Jim Jones, Idi Amin, and Mussolini while building a deeper, more authentic M. Bison.

Dastmalchian said Street Fighter required a serious approach, rejecting the idea that M. Bison is just a game boss.

The actor also focused on M. Bison’s physicality, wearing the boots early to discover the villain’s walk and power.

When you think of a Street Fighter movie, you're probably thinking of something that needs to find the right line of being fun and being stupid, and that is in no way an insult. There are some concepts where, if you take them too seriously, they just don't work, or it feels like you're painting established IP on an original story as a way to bait fans. This new Street Fighter movie is looking like they have the tone down, but it also appears that at least one of the cast members is leaning way in and possibly putting some serious "show, don't tell" into their performance. No one should be surprised to learn that the actor doing this is David Dastmalchian, who knows all about finding that line between ridiculous and serious in genre films. That's why Dastmalchian revealed in an interview with Empire that he studied cult leadership to see why people would follow someone like M. Bison into battle, which is right on brand.

"I'm curious about films where there are these villainous leaders that have endless armies of foot soldiers willing to throw themselves into certain death to defend them," Dastmalchian explained. "I was like, 'How do you achieve that authentically? How do you become the person that all of these people are going to follow into the fire?' … We started studying cult leadership and historical figures that were able to use terror and intimidation, but also cunning, charm and seduction, to make these major movements happen. People like Idi Amin, Jim Jones and Mussolini. We dove in with a very serious approach. People might think, 'Oh, it's just a video-game bad guy. It's just a big boss,' and I was like, 'No, it's something much deeper than that.'"

Dastmalchian is also not holding back about how much this role and film mean to him. He also understands the importance of movement when portraying a character like M. Bison in Street Fighter. Dastmalchian explained, "Putting on the costume for the first time was right up there with the greatest moments in my career. I had my boots the summer before we started filming, so, much to the chagrin of my children, I had been wearing them around and learning how to live in them and feel the power in them. I'm not someone who can find a character without first figuring out how he walks. So that was so crucial." There is a famous interview with Charlize Theron where she shows everyone how to walk like a queen and the little things you need to do to pull it off. Movement is one of those things that really makes or breaks a performance. Plus, the idea of Dastmalchian stomping around his house in M. Bison's boots for an entire summer is a hilarious visual if there ever was one.

Street Fighter: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don't, it's GAME OVER!

Helmed by director Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter is set to bring the battle from the arcade to the big screen with Hadoukens, roundhouses, and all your favorite characters.

Street Fighter, directed by Kitao Sakurai, stars Noah Centineo as "Ken Masters", Andrew Koji as "Ryu", Callina Liang as "Chun-Li", Joe "Roman Reigns", Anoai as "Akuma", David Dastmalchian as "M. Bison", Cody Rhodes as "Guile" Andrew Schulz as "Dan Hibiki", Vidyut Jammwal as "Dhalsim", Eric André as "Don Sauvage", With Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson as "Balrog", and Jason Momoa as "Blanka". Also starring Orville Peck as "Vega", Olivier Richters as "Zangief", Hirooki Goto as "E. Honda", Rayna Vallandingham as "Juli", Alexander Volkanovski as "Joe", Kyle Mooney as "Marvin", and Mel Jarnson as "Cammy." It will be released on October 16, 2026.

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