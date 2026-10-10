Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: street fighter

Street Fighter: Hand Drawn Flashbacks Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

As revealed in a new behind-the-scenes featurette, the Street Fighter movie will use hand drawn animation for its flashback scenes.

Article Summary A new Street Fighter behind-the-scenes featurette reveals the movie will use hand-drawn animation for flashback scenes.

The Street Fighter film skips standard filtered flashbacks and leans into a more distinctive animated visual style.

The hand-drawn flashbacks nod to Street Fighter’s animated history, including the 1995 to 1997 television series.

The creative choice reinforces that Street Fighter is aiming to be a fan-focused adaptation with deep franchise roots.

The people behind Street Fighter have been saying since pretty much day one that this is a love letter to the fans, and they keep doing fun little things that show just how true that is. One thing the trailers haven't shown but was revealed in a new behind-the-scenes featurette is how this movie handles flashbacks. Instead of just applying a sepia or black-and-white filter to everything, which would have been easier and cheaper, Paramount and the creative team behind this film decided that all the flashbacks should feature hand drawn animation. Fans of the game know there was an animated series that ran from 1995 to 1997, with two seasons and 26 episodes, so they are digging deep into the lore and fandom for this film.

Street Fighter: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don't, it's GAME OVER!

Helmed by director Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter is set to bring the battle from the arcade to the big screen with Hadoukens, roundhouses, and all your favorite characters.

Street Fighter, directed by Kitao Sakurai, stars Noah Centineo as "Ken Masters", Andrew Koji as "Ryu", Callina Liang as "Chun-Li", Joe "Roman Reigns", Anoai as "Akuma", David Dastmalchian as "M. Bison", Cody Rhodes as "Guile" Andrew Schulz as "Dan Hibiki", Vidyut Jammwal as "Dhalsim", Eric André as "Don Sauvage", With Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson as "Balrog", and Jason Momoa as "Blanka". Also starring Orville Peck as "Vega", Olivier Richters as "Zangief", Hirooki Goto as "E. Honda", Rayna Vallandingham as "Juli", Alexander Volkanovski as "Joe", Kyle Mooney as "Marvin", and Mel Jarnson as "Cammy." It will be released on October 16, 2026.

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