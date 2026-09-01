Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: street fighter

Street Fighter: New Trailer Teases One Hell Of A Tournament

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Street Fighter, which teases one hell of a ridiculous looking tournament. We love to see it.

Article Summary Paramount Pictures has unveiled a new Street Fighter trailer, teasing a chaotic World Warrior Tournament.

The latest Street Fighter footage leans into the franchise’s wild energy, action, and larger-than-life tone.

Set in 1993, Street Fighter follows Ryu and Ken as Chun-Li pulls them into a deadly new competition.

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter brings the arcade classic to theaters on October 16, 2026.

A new trailer for Street Fighter has been released, and up until this moment, it seemed like everyone involved with this movie knew how stupid this whole thing was, and everyone was on the same wavelength. As a reminder, stupid is in no way a bad thing; it's just the vibes you need for a concept as absolutely buckwild, insane as Street Fighter is. This new trailer, more so the first half than the second, seems like this is Very Serious Business until it very much is not. It's a bit jarring, but there's a good chance this juxtaposition could be the entire film, with certain characters appearing to exist in completely different realities from others. That's a fine line to walk, so why does it feel like Street Fighter could pull it off? Who knows, this looks ridiculous, bring it on.

Street Fighter: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don't, it's GAME OVER!

Helmed by director Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter is set to bring the battle from the arcade to the big screen with Hadoukens, roundhouses, and all your favorite characters.

Street Fighter, directed by Kitao Sakurai, stars Noah Centineo as "Ken Masters", Andrew Koji as "Ryu", Callina Liang as "Chun-Li", Joe "Roman Reigns", Anoai as "Akuma", David Dastmalchian as "M. Bison", Cody Rhodes as "Guile" Andrew Schulz as "Dan Hibiki", Vidyut Jammwal as "Dhalsim", Eric André as "Don Sauvage", With Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson as "Balrog", and Jason Momoa as "Blanka". Also starring Orville Peck as "Vega", Olivier Richters as "Zangief", Hirooki Goto as "E. Honda", Rayna Vallandingham as "Juli", Alexander Volkanovski as "Joe", Kyle Mooney as "Marvin", and Mel Jarnson as "Cammy." It will be released on October 16, 2026.

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