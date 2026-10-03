Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: street fighter

Street Fighter: "The Love of Street Fighter" BTS Featurette

Paramount has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Street Fighter, spotlighting how much everyone involved loves the source material.

Article Summary Paramount has unveiled a new Street Fighter behind-the-scenes featurette focused on the team's passion for the games.

The Street Fighter video highlights iconic moves from the games and teases how those attacks will look on screen.

Cast and crew discuss being longtime Street Fighter fans and their goal of delivering an accurate adaptation.

The latest Street Fighter marketing suggests the movie understands the franchise and aims to be a fun crowd-pleaser.

If you didn't already know, since the marketing has been leaning on this point so hard, we're in danger of something essential breaking, the people who are making the new Street Fighter movie really love the source material and really want to get this right. That's probably the right move, considering this film needs to set itself apart from something like Mortal Kombat. So while that is taking this about as seriously as one can get with a premise as dumb as Mortal Kombat, this new Street Fighter movie is clearly here for a good and accurate time. A new behind-the-scenes featurette shows off a ton of the old game moves and how they'll be presented on screen, and also features the cast and crew talking about how big fans they are and how much they want to get this right. There's a dumb line you need to walk here, and it does appear, if the marketing is anything to go by, that Street Fighter knows what it is. Now it just has to come together enough to be an entertaining film.

Street Fighter: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don't, it's GAME OVER!

Helmed by director Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter is set to bring the battle from the arcade to the big screen with Hadoukens, roundhouses, and all your favorite characters.

Street Fighter, directed by Kitao Sakurai, stars Noah Centineo as "Ken Masters", Andrew Koji as "Ryu", Callina Liang as "Chun-Li", Joe "Roman Reigns", Anoai as "Akuma", David Dastmalchian as "M. Bison", Cody Rhodes as "Guile" Andrew Schulz as "Dan Hibiki", Vidyut Jammwal as "Dhalsim", Eric André as "Don Sauvage", With Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson as "Balrog", and Jason Momoa as "Blanka". Also starring Orville Peck as "Vega", Olivier Richters as "Zangief", Hirooki Goto as "E. Honda", Rayna Vallandingham as "Juli", Alexander Volkanovski as "Joe", Kyle Mooney as "Marvin", and Mel Jarnson as "Cammy." It will be released on October 16, 2026.

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