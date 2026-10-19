Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: a24, street fighter, Weekend Box Office, Whalefall, You Can See Everything

Street Fighter Wins Weekend Box Office, But Was Not The Big Story

Street Fighter took the top spot at the weekend box office, but You Can See Everything stole all of the headlines.

Article Summary Street Fighter won the weekend box office with $31 million, but opened below expectations and behind Mortal Kombat II.

Street Fighter earned $51 million worldwide, a soft start for Paramount and a setback for fighting-game movie momentum.

You Can See Everything debuted with $15 million on 855 screens, dominating headlines with huge demand and awards buzz.

Whalefall stumbled with an $8 million opening, while Clayface now looks poised to knock Street Fighter from No. 1.

Street Fighter took the top spot at the weekend box office, coming in on the lower end of expectations with $31 million. Nobody was very excited about it, and it was also lower than Mortal Kombat II, which opened back in May. Worldwide, it took in $51 million. Paramount was surely hoping for more, especially with a cast that included several action stars and WWE wrestling personalities who spent the last couple of weeks touting the film on social media. Video game films have had an up-and-down year at the box office, especially fighting-game adaptations, and this did nothing to inspire confidence in future adaptations.

Street Fighter Ceded The Headlines To Nathan Fielder

Nathan Fielder's A24 documentary, You Can See Everything, made $15 million, the second-highest opening for a documentary ever, on only 855 screens. Centered on Elizabeth Holmes, the film sold out 2,000 showings and drew lines around the block in the bigger cities where it played. A24 is having quite the year, starting with Backrooms, then Primetime, and now this. What a hot streak. As this film expands, expect that number to rise week to week, as awards buzz should keep it afloat for weeks. The weekend's other major opener was Whalefall. The film has had a ton of online buzz from critics and early viewers, but audiences completely blew it off: it opened in fourth place with only $8 million, a really bad start. Part of that was Fielder's film's unexpected business, but Whalefall is still a miss.

The weekend box office top five for October 16:

Street Fighter- $31 million You Can See Everything- $15 million Other Mommy- $8.3 million Whalefall- $8 million Sense and Sensibility- $7.2 million

This week, the major opener sure to take the number-one spot for the weekend is the buzzy DC Comics film Clayface. Buzz is big, reviews are good, and it is almost impossible for it not to take the top spot, even with A24 putting You Can See Everything on more screens. That film should beat out Street Fighter for the second spot.

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