Posted in: Fathom Events, Movies | Tagged: Spirited Away, Studio Ghibli Fest, Toho Co.

Studio Ghibli Fest 2026 Adds Spirited Away: Live On Stage

Studio Ghibli Fest 2026 has added a special two-night screening of Spirited Away: Live On Stage to the already stacked schedule

Article Summary Studio Ghibli Fest 2026 adds Spirited Away: Live On Stage for a special two-night theatrical event this October.

Two filmed 2022 Tokyo performances will screen separately, with different Chihiro casts on October 1 and October 8.

Spirited Away: Live On Stage will play in Japanese with subtitles, marking its first theatrical release outside Japan.

Tickets for both Spirited Away screenings are on sale now through GKIDS and Fathom Entertainment as part of the fest.

GKIDS and Fathom Entertainment have added a special film to the Studio Ghibli Fest 2026 schedule: Spirited Away: Live On Stage, which we'll get to see this October. Working with Toho Co., this will be a special two-night presentation, as the first showing on October 1 will feature the first of two casts from the 2022 live performances in Tokyo, Japan, while the second showing on October 8 will feature the other cast, both presented in Japanese with subtitles. While this isn't the first time it's been seen outside of Japan, it will be the first time audiences will have the chance to see it in theaters, so it's well worth checking out if you're a fan of the film. We have more info about the show below, as tickets are available now for both dates to see this in theaters as part of the festival.

Experience The 2002 Run of Spirited Away: Live On Stage During Studio Ghibli Fest 2026

Filmed during the hit production's 2022 run presented by Toho Co., Ltd at the historic Imperial Theatre in Tokyo, Japan, the stage play is based on Hayao Miyazaki's Academy Award-winning animated feature and is adapted and directed for the stage by Tony Award-winner John Caird, Honorary Associate Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, who gained international acclaim for adapting and directing the world premiere of the landmark production Les Misérables.

GKIDS and Fathom Entertainment will release two separate filmed performances of the production, starring Kanna Hashimoto (October 1) and Mone Kamishiraishi (October 8), double-cast as the lead heroine Chihiro. Character actor Mari Natsuki, who voiced the sorceress Yubaba and her twin sister Zeniba in the original motion picture, returns to her original role, accompanied by voice actor Romi Park. They are accompanied by a star-studded cast of Japan's finest actors. The beloved animated feature, Spirited Away, marks its 25th anniversary this year and hits theatres for Ghibli Fest later this year from October 17 to 21.

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