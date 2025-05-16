Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Sunrise on the Reaping, the hunger games, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Sunrise on the Reaping: Ralph Fiennes Cast As President Snow

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has found its President Snow, and it's the always fantastic Ralph Fiennes.

Article Summary Ralph Fiennes has been cast as President Snow in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, Lionsgate confirms.

The film will explore Panem 24 years before Katniss, during the Second Quarter Quell and Haymitch's reaping.

Producer Nina Jacobson praised Fiennes, aiming to honor Donald Sutherland's acclaimed portrayal of Snow.

Lionsgate released a new teaser video alongside the casting announcement for the upcoming prequel film.

Well, we've officially crossed another one of the big casting announcements for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping off the list. There are still a few more that fans are eagerly awaiting, but the end of the road for this cast might be approaching even sooner than we think. President Coriolanus Snow is a character anyone who has seen a Hunger Games movie is familiar with. In the original run of films, he was played by the incredible Donald Sutherland, whom we sadly lost last July.

The first prequel for this series, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, revolved around the character of Coriolanus, and Tom Blyth portrayed him. Fans embraced both of the castings, and now we have a third actor taking on this enigmatic character in Sunrise on the Reaping. According to a press release sent out by Lionsgate, the always insanely awesome Ralph Fiennes will be playing President Snow in the upcoming film adaptation of the book. They also released another short video, and they should splice all of these together once the cast is complete or something.

Producer Nina Jacobson said, "We wanted to honor Donald Sutherland by having one of this generation's greatest actors play President Snow 24 years before Katniss Everdeen entered the arena. Working with Ralph has been on my bucket list since he traumatized me for life in Schindler's List. It's genuinely a thrill to welcome him to the Hunger Games."

Fiennes has been nominated for three Academy Awards and seven BAFTA awards (including winning for his performance in Schindler's List). He was most recently seen this year in Edward Berger's critically acclaimed and multi-award winning film Conclave. His upcoming work includes roles in The Choral, for director Nicholas Hytner, and 28 Years Later, for director Danny Boyle.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Book Summary

Summary: "Sunrise on the Reaping will revisit the world of Panem twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

As the day dawns on the fiftieth annual Hunger Games, fear grips the districts of Panem. This year, in honor of the Quarter Quell, twice as many tributes will be taken from their homes. Back in District 12, Haymitch Abernathy is trying not to think too hard about his chances. All he cares about is making it through the day and being with the girl he loves. When Haymitch's name is called, he can feel all his dreams break. He's torn from his family and his love, shuttled to the Capitol with the three other District 12 tributes: a young friend who's nearly a sister to him, a compulsive oddsmaker, and the most stuck-up girl in town. As the Games begin, Haymitch understands he's been set up to fail. But there's something in him that wants to fight . . . and have that fight reverberate far beyond the deadly arena."

The film adaptation of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released on November 20, 2026. Francis Lawrence will direct from a screenplay adaptation by Billy Ray. Color Force's Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce. Cameron MacConomy will executive produce. The cast so far includes Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Haymitch's girlfriend, Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Haymitch's fellow District 12 Tribute, Jesse Plemons as a young Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Lili Taylor as Mags Flanagan, and Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow. While The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' success will likely shut up anyone who does the whole "who asked for this" dance, this is your reminder that Rachel Zegler very much asked for Sunrise on the Reaping to exist.

