Posted in: Movies, Streaming | Tagged: chris pratt, illumination, nintendo, the super mario bros. movie, universal

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Begins Streaming On Peacock On August 3

The Super Mario Bros Movie is the biggest film of the year, and starting August 3rd, you can stream it on Peacock.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is coming to Peacock on August 3rd. The animated film, so far the highest-grossing film of the year both domestically and worldwide, has already been available for a couple of weeks on PVOD services and will now be added to Peacock for viewing for subscribers. Starring the voice talents of Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Anya Taylor-Joy, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Sebastian Maniscalco, Kevin Michael Richardson, Khary Payton, and Charles Martinet, the film will also feature behind-the-scenes content, cast interviews, and a lyric video for the Princess Peach song.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Should Stay Number 1 Most Of The Year

"From Nintendo and Illumination comes a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru), the film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike."

I liked The Super Mario Bros. Movie a lot more the second time that I saw it, and even if I didn't, that wouldn't matter one bit, as the universe pretty much loved this movie. I am a little shocked that they have not formally announced a second one yet, as it seems like a foregone conclusion at this point, but I am sure that will come anytime now. I always thought this would clean up at the box office, but to do so at the level it did was astounding.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!