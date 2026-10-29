Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: jaimie alexander, Olivia Holt, Rohan Campbell, Scout Taylor-Compton, Survive: The Game

Survive: The Game- New Thriller From Scout Taylor-Compton Sets Cast

Scout Taylor-Compton is now in production on her latest film as a director, Survive: The Game, and the main cast has been announced.

Article Summary Survive: The Game is now in production, with Scout Taylor-Compton directing and co-writing the thriller.

Olivia Holt, Jaimie Alexander, and Rohan Campbell lead Survive: The Game, adding serious genre appeal.

Scout Taylor-Compton says Survive: The Game explores survival by confronting the worst version of yourself.

Survive: The Game centers on friends, an ancient board game, and a deadly fight to finish before it kills them.

Survive: The Game is a new thriller from horror icon Scout Taylor-Compton, her latest film with her in the director's chair. The three leads in the film have been announced by Deadline, and they include Olivia Holt (Heart Eyes), Jaimie Alexander (Thor), and Rohan Campbell (Halloween Ends). Taylor-Compton also co-wrote the script with Heart Eyes writer Michael Kennedy. "I've played the final girl. I spent years learning what it takes to survive a horror movie: the running, the screaming, the moment you finally turn around and fight," said Taylor-Compton. "With Survive: The Game, I wanted to ask a different question. What if the thing chasing you isn't outside the door? What if surviving means confronting the worst version of yourself first?"

Survive: The Game Has An Intriguing Premise

"When a group of friends unearth an ancient board game inside a secluded cabin with a violent past, each roll of the dice brings a deadly fate to life, and the only way to survive is to finish the game." Producers on the film include Randy Wayne and Talia Bella under their Rebellium Films banner, Tom O'Connell and Scout Taylor-Compton of Building Blocks Productions, and Amy Covell of Red Phoenix Productions. Executive producers include Leire Apellaniz of Sr. y Sra., Mark Albela, Michael Kennedy, and Dauntless Productions.

As a huge fan of Scout as an actress over the years, it's been really neat to see her take a more active role behind the camera and start making her voice heard as a creator, not just as a screen presence. Her two films so far, Road to Recovery and Last Chance Motel, show an incredible range as a storyteller, and I am personally really excited to see where this journey takes her. Survive: The Game is currently in production in Spain for release later; I would assume in 2027.

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