Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: godzilla, Godzilla Minus Zero, grandgear, Takashi Yakazaki

Takashi Yamazaki Isn't Ruling Out Doing A Third Godzilla Film

Godzilla Minus One and Minus Zero director Takashi Yamazaki is not ruling out a third film in the franchise, just not right away.

Article Summary Takashi Yamazaki says a third Godzilla film is possible, though he is not ready to commit to returning just yet.

After Godzilla Minus One and Godzilla Minus Zero, Yamazaki feels satisfied with the current ending for now.

Yamazaki calls the chances of another Godzilla movie fifty-fifty as he shifts focus to Grandgear and other projects.

A future return to Godzilla remains on Yamazaki’s wish list, giving fans hope for another kaiju story down the line.

Takashi Yamazaki is on top of the world right now. After the runaway success of Godzilla Minus One, he returned to helm Godzilla Minus Zero, opening in theaters tomorrow. It is excellent, and it ends in a way that, if the director walked away from the King of the Monsters, would leave it in a place that is satisfying for both him and fans. But in a new interview with THR, he isn't ruling out a third tale starring the kaiju, but it would be down the road.

Godzilla & Takashi Yamazaki Are A Perfect Pair

"I would say it's about fifty-fifty at this point. I'm quite satisfied and happy with the current ending we have," Yamazaki admits. "That being said, if Godzilla Minus Zero is my last Godzilla film, that would make me a bit sad. I have other films lined up, starting with Grandgear and a few others, but at some point in my career, I would love to revisit Godzilla." Grandgear is Takashi Yamazaki's first English-language film. Sam Nivola and Nico Parker are set to join the pic, with Paul Giamatti, which is being made by Sony Pictures and produced by JJ Abrams and Glen Zipper for a 2028 release. The film is slated to go into production in 2027 and will star Sam Nivola, Nico Parker, and Paul Giamatti. After that, it seems he has some other projects percolating as well.

All that is well and good, but we need him to make another Godzilla. I'd love to see him do it down the line, and to create some distance between the two films he's already made, while also getting his feet wet in other genres and seeing how he grows as a filmmaker. He already has the action part down, not to mention the ability to take what would be one-dimensional characters in other people's hands and bring out layers and emotions that others can't. Then, after some time, he can return and give us another kaiju gift.

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